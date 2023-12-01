Fylde RFC’s immediate goal is to carry on winning until Christmas after rediscovering their form.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday’s second-half display at Hull Ionians was particularly impressive as Fylde registered their third victory in four games by a convincing 36-14 scoreline.

The club’s joint-head coach, Chris Briers, is certain there is further improvement to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The Gazette: “We started well but in the first half we just couldn’t take our chances. We should have scored from the first play of the game.

Fylde RFC look to back up last week's win tomorrow Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“We looked confident and sharp as a team but just didn’t get over the line.

“In the second half we managed to keep hold of the ball for longer periods and we caused them all sorts of problems.

“It’s starting to click but it’s still not perfect and there’s a lot more to come if we can be even more accurate in our attacking play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde’s defence also stood up to the test on Humberside, where they changed ends 15-7 up despite having two players sinbinned in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We felt we did a good job of containing them and it was only afterwards that I remembered we’d had two in the bin,” added Briers.

“It’s now a case of having a decent run until Christmas, trying to keep on winning and then start the New Year in the same fashion.”

Having brought their trip to leaders Leeds Tykes forward to October, Fylde have been left with only two fixtures this month – both at home, against Hull and Preston Grasshoppers – before the four-week break at the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde remain sixth in National Two North but are only three points behind third-placed Wharfedale.

Briers added: “Third is the immediate target and there’s no reason we can’t get there quite quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you look at the points difference, there’s nothing between third and sixth.”

His words reflect an upbeat mood around the club, which seems to have got the five-match losing run of September and October out of its system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briers reflected: “A lot of those games were very close and were a case of us not quite completing the job.

“We’ve added a couple of players back from injury, which makes a difference.

“That’s not to say other players had not been doing a good job but to add experienced players into the mix can only help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde face Humberside opposition for the second successive Saturday as they welcome Hull to the Woodlands for a 2.15pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champions at this level two seasons ago, Hull have found the going far tougher since dropping back from National One and stand two places below Fylde.

Briers said: “Hull had a tough time last year and have made changes in personnel since they were last in this division.

“That combination of a disappointing season and a lot of changes can throw you off but we won’t be taking them lightly.