Five tries to two meant Fylde brought back five points and backed up their victory against Otley seven days earlier.

The last half-hour was probably Fylde’s best 30 minutes of rugby this campaign, as the tempo and accuracy levels clicked into gear.

In the second minute, Sam Stott’s burst through the middle led to quickly recycled ball five yards out but a bullet pass went to ground and the early chance was missed.

Fylde led in the 10th minute as another penalty kick to touch set up an Oli Parkinson take before the catch and drive ended with Ben Gregory touching down for a 5-0 lead.

Stung into action, Ionians saw Lewis Minikin miss a penalty but, when their own catch and drive was set up, it was illegally hauled down as it rumbled towards the line.

The referee awarded a penalty try and banished Toby Harrison to the sinbin, leaving Fylde 7-5 down and a man light for 10 minutes.

Nevertheless, they retook the lead when a Greg Smith penalty made it 8-7 before a lovely try came in the 31st minute.

A lineout saw the catch and drive dummied as Matt Garrod linked with the backs and Jordan Dorrington twice came in off the wing to create space for Sam Carleton to score.

Smith’s conversion made it 15-7, which was how the score stayed at half-time despite Fylde having Olli Parkinson yellow-carded for a high tackle.

Fylde, again, started the second half slowly as Sam Wilson touched down for a converted try inside two minutes and narrowed the gap to one point at 15-14.

With Tom Burrow on at half-time, Fylde also introduced Scott Rawlings at the same time Ionians brought on Manoa Wacokecoke.

The latter was yellow-carded a minute later, again for a high tackle, and with Parkinson returning it meant the man advantage immediately switched to Fylde.

A pivotal moment, it brought the start of an excellent half-hour for Fylde as Smith again kicked them to within five yards of the line.

Although Ionians managed to negate the catch and drive, Fylde moved the ball wide with speed for Carleton to score his second try with Smith’s conversion putting them 22-14 ahead.

Fylde began to move through the gears, keeping the ball for gaps to appear or penalties to be awarded.

The pressure finally told on 67 minutes as Gregory managed to spin and twist out of the tackle to score, Smith again converting.

Trailing 29-14, that score seemed to break the home team’s back and allow Fylde to express themselves even more freely.

From the restart, Tye Raymont was given space to run before he found Carleton, who drew the defence and put Burrow over for another converted try.

Though Tom Forster became Fylde’s third yellow card on 77 minutes, they showed a stinginess in defence by managing the game and forcing one last error to bring the final whistle.

Hull Ionians: Minikin, Wilson, Britton, Stowe (Wakokecoke 48), Hill, Pocklington, Thompson (McDaniel 60), Laverick, Forth (Upton 70), Walker (Edwards 30), Makin, Gascoigne, Powell (Mewburn 70), J Sanderson, Mewburn (C Sanderson 48).