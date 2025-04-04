Fylde RFC beat Hull in their last home game three weeks ago Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde RFC have challenged themselves to win their final three games of the season, starting with Billingham’s visit to the Woodlands this Saturday (3pm).

The National Two North campaign enters the home straight following last weekend’s break and Fylde are targeting a big finish.

Joint-head coach Chris Briers told The Gazette: “We have talked about winning all three and finishing well.

“Before the Leeds game, we talked about having a really good push to the end of the season and that will be the mindset for the next few weeks.”

That visit to Leeds two weeks ago resulted in a 35-15 defeat and left the Tykes on the brink of title glory, still nine points clear at the top with 15 to play for.

Fylde were forced into numerous changes for that game, particularly in the pack, and Briers said: “I don’t think the scoreline fully reflects how competitive we were.

“They struggled to stop us at times but on a couple of occasions, when we made decent breaks, we maybe got over-excited and forced passes.

“We were really proud of all the lads, who put everything into the game. We missed opportunities but the effort was definitely there.”

Briers is sure Leeds still won’t be taking the title for granted, adding: “Not after what happened last season.”

Fylde’s victory over them in the penultimate match of 2023/24 saw the Tykes pipped to top spot by Rotherham Titans and Briers added: “One or two slips could still cost them, so I’m sure they will be on it at Sheffield Tigers this weekend.

“I keep saying it’s been a very competitive league this time. Matches have always been pretty close and the league table doesn’t reflect how close it has been.”

Saturday’s visitors Billingham are on a three-match winning run, but are still only a point clear of second-bottom Harrogate.

Fylde are unlikely to climb above their current position of fourth and will have to match the determination of their County Durham visitors, though motivation shouldn’t be difficult after a 39-17 defeat at Billingham in February.

“We do owe them one and they have been really tough in our one-and-a-half games against them this season,” said Briers, referring to their storm-lashed first meeting in December, which was abandoned at half-time.

“We know we can’t take them lightly. They are still fighting towards the bottom, so we have to make sure we’re focused because that can make a big difference.”

Having players back who missed the Leeds game could make a difference too.

“We had some unavailability at Leeds as well as injuries from the Hull game the previous week, so it all seemed to happen at once,” said Briers.

“We’ll be a bit closer to a full complement for this weekend, which will make selection more difficult.

“It was nice to have a break and now everyone is ready for the final three games.”