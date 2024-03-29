Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That penultimate home performance pleased team boss Chris Briers as Fylde take a breather before the three-match run-in, which includes a mouthwatering Woodlands finale against National Two North leaders Leeds Tykes on April 13.

Joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette: “It was pretty close early against Ionians and we got a breakaway try, which was a really good one, then scored a few before half-time.

“We carried that on second half and were dominant, and it was only in the last 10 minutes they came into it a bit more and sneaked over.

Fylde RFC were victorious against Hull Ionians last weekend Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“It was a very good performance and we scored some good tries.”

A hat-trick from man of the match Adam Lanigan took the winger’s try tally for the season into double figures, topping his 2022/23 total.

Briers said: “Adam hasn’t always been getting as much ball as he needs to perform, but that has helped him to develop because he’s had to go looking for the ball.

“On Saturday, he got opportunities to put his foot down and show what he can do.”

Another of Fylde’s tryscorers was Scott Rawlings, on his 150th appearance, and Briers acknowledged the centre’s influence.

“Scott gives us control,” he said. “He’s a good, experienced head to have around, especially with your backs against the wall.

“He was going strong in the Rotherham game (last month’s 32-27 defeat) until he got a knock and the outcome could have been different otherwise.”

Rotherham inflicted Leeds’ first defeat all season last Saturday, closing the gap between the top sides to two points and adding extra spice to the Tykes’ upcoming visit to Fylde.

Briers added: “I’m not surprised Rotherham won. Leeds are obviously a good side but I’d have been surprised if they had gone the full season unbeaten.

“When we went there (in October, losing 30-17), they were very good in attack but I felt you could break them down and make inroads.

“Hopefully we’ll be prepared and show our best, which we didn’t necessarily do at Leeds.

“We made breaks but then the ball didn’t stick and was turned over.”

Before that rematch, Fylde’s players have a week off training before returning to prepare for their visit to Hull a week on Saturday.

“Players do pick up bumps and bruises at this time of year and we’ve had our fair share of injuries this season,” said Briers.