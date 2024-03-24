Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They managed to run in seven tries, while Ionians missed out on a crucial bonus point with just three.

Fylde had already secured their bonus before half-time through tries from Lanigan (2), Jordan Dorrington and Ben Gregory, before Ben Turner, Scott Rawlings and Lanigan went over in the second period.

Hull had dominated the opening moments, Sam Hassard sending a penalty wide just seven minutes in.

Fylde were able to celebrate seven tries as they defeated Hull Ionians in National Two North at the Woodlands on Saturday Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

They were made to regret a failure to score points when a flowing team move gave Fylde their first try.

Toby Harrison made the initial break from his own 22 before a couple of quick offloads from Ben Gould and Gregory saw the ball end up in the hands of Lanigan, who stormed over to put Fylde seven points up.

Ionians had most of the possession for the opening 30 minutes and eventually got the try their play had warranted through centre Will Yates after Fylde had spilled the ball on halfway.

Fylde responded immediately, scoring three tries in the closing 10 minutes.

The first came through Lanigan, who went over from Oli Parkinson’s offload after Fylde turned over possession in the middle of the pitch.

Dorrington was next to score, courtesy of a pacy run from 40 metres after two quick offloads had sent him through.

Just before half-time, Fylde won a penalty just under the posts and took a quick tap before a long pass found Gregory on the wing.

He managed to make his way through, grabbing the bonus point and taking Fylde into the break 26-5 up.

With Ionians failing to capitalise on their possession, Fylde made the most of the ball they had.

Turner scored a brilliant solo try in the 48th minute, starting when the ball was spilled in the middle of the pitch.

It was taken by Turner, who broke through and chipped the last defender before regathering to score Fylde’s fifth try in the corner.

Lanigan then registered his hat-trick seven minutes later when, from a lineout, the ball travelled to the right-hand side where he powered his way through three defenders to score again.

Very little action followed in the next 10 minutes, with Ionians keeping the ball well but again struggling to make the most of that possession.

Although Fylde defended well, covering any open space, the visitors got the try their play had deserved through George Mewburn.

They spent nearly 10 minutes in Fylde’s 22 before eventually managing to get the ball out wide to Mewburn, who barged his way over.

At the other end, Rawlings marked his 150th appearance for Fylde by crashing over for a close-range try with seven minutes remaining.

Hassard had the final word by grabbing Ionians’ third try with less than a minute to go.

They managed to get within five metres of the line before Hassard went under the posts with a speedy conversion following.

Fylde RFC: Dorrington, Lanigan, Carleton, Rawlings, Turner, Smith, Gould, Bowker, Gregory, Raymont, Parkinson, Garrod, Deeks, Bentley, Harrison. Replacements: Forster, Reader, Clayton, Brooks, Kincart.