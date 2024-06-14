Fylde RFC's have fingers crossed over winger's injury

By Andy Moore
Published 14th Jun 2024, 11:12 BST
Fylde RFC are hopeful winger Adam Lanigan won’t miss much rugby next season despite breaking a leg playing for Lancashire this month.

Lanigan, who was among the first players Fylde confirmed would be retained for 2024/25, broke his fibula in the first half of the Roses clash in Hull on June 1.

Yorkshire went on to win the match 26-13, earning the right to contest this Saturday’s Bill Beaumont County Championship final at Twickenham against holders Kent.

Asked if Lanigan is likely to be sidelined for a chunk of next season, his Fylde and Lancashire coach Alex Loney told the Gazette: “Hopefully not. Adam does face a period out but he should be quite close to the start of the season, though at this stage we can’t be sure.

Fylde RFC's Adam Lanigan Picture: Daniel MartinoFylde RFC's Adam Lanigan Picture: Daniel Martino
Fylde RFC joint-boss hopes to retain Lancashire head coach role

“We are disappointed for Adam but we’ll help him with his recovery and hopefully he won’t miss much rugby.”

Fylde have also confirmed a new deal with Matt Ashcroft, in addition to Dave Fairbrother.

The 25-year-old has made 84 appearances over five seasons and Loney added: “Matt has been great, especially after a change of position.

“He was a tight-head prop but has shown his running ability as a back-row forward.

“He’s another who will want to do well after a frustrating end to the season with a finger injury, which was work-related and wasn’t a rugby injury.”

Planning for the first game of the next National Two North campaign at Sheffield on September 7 has already begun but Loney’s plans also include some time away from rugby.

“The structure of the season is pretty well established now and we’ll plan for it as best we can,” said Fylde’s joint-head coach, who has signed up to share the role with Chris Briers for a further two seasons.

“We’ll build some core conditioning and have two friendlies over the last three weekends of August, which suits us.

“There are still a few things to do but you need some time to get away. I desperately wanted another couple of weeks with Lancashire before this season ended but you take the rest when you can.”

