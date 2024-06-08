Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fylde RFC boss Alex Loney would welcome another crack at the ‘holy grail’ of winning the Bill Beaumont County Championship as Lancashire head coach.

Loney, who has agreed a new deal to remain in the top job at Fylde for the next two seasons in partnership with Chris Briers, told The Gazette of his desire to also keep the Red Rose job for a third campaign in 2025.

Lancashire lost their group decider 26-13 to Yorkshire in Hull, meaning their Roses rivals will contest the Twickenham final against defending champions Kent next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Rose are the record 25-time winners of the 135-year-old competition but haven’t won it since 2018, the last final Loney played in.

Fylde RFC joint-head coach Alex Loney Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

He admitted Yorkshire were deserving winners last weekend and said: “It was a disappointing day for Lancastrians. We weren’t at our best.

“We had chances to pull it back and it was a one-score game at 19-13, but we lost possession early at key moments.

“Yorkshire took their chances, while we could not force enough pressure and were too error-prone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loney, whose side were losing finalists last year, has lost none of his passion for the job, adding: “I love being involved and I’d like to do it again.

“To be head coach of Lancashire is an honour and a pleasure.

“We’ve had a fantastic group these past two seasons. We haven’t got the holy grail yet but hopefully we can.”

Loney has, however, committed to remaining at the Woodlands helm until the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the three seasons he and Briers have so far been in charge, Fylde have finished fifth twice and were runners-up in 2022/23.

Though their extensions were only announced in recent days, Loney says the agreement was reached some time ago.

“Chris and I have been here since 2011 and we’re proud to be associated with this club,” he said.

“We’re very much looking forward to the next two seasons.”

Chairman of rugby Mark Nelson said of the pair: “They have demonstrated outstanding ability in developing the squad into not only one of the most competitive teams in the division but also one widely regarded as playing an exciting brand of rugby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also remaining at the Woodlands next season will be talismanic back-rower Dave Fairbrother.

The 36-year-old has scored 39 tries in 161 National League appearances for Fylde over the past decade, though his season was cut short by a back injury suffered in October’s defeat by Rotherham.

Loney hopes the spell on the sidelines could rejuvenate the former Royal Marine and said: “Fairy has been working really hard and tells us he is in really good condition.

“It proved a niggling injury but he’s been getting the right advice.