Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Fylde and Lancashire rugby stalwarts said their farewell to the Woodlands as the County Championship campaign began with last Saturday’s 54-33 victory over Somerset.

Centre Scott Rawlings captained the Red Rose in his final competition before retirement, while long-serving fly-half Greg Smith is to join Fylde’s neighbours Preston Grasshoppers next season.

Fylde and Lancashire head coach Alex Loney paid tribute to both, telling The Gazette: “I’m over the moon for Scott, captaining the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s a longstanding member of the Lancashire team and is good for this role – he’s massively motivated and wants success.

Fylde's Scott Rawlings captained Lancashire against Somerset as he said farewell to the Woodlands Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“Greg has been offered a coaching position with Hoppers and leaves with our best wishes.

“Patrick Bishop has come in and is someone who can compete for that role, and we have Alex Clayton too.”

Bishop is the latest of five new signings confirmed by Fylde for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the former Durham University half-back is new to club rugby, Loney is confident he can step up to National League level.

He added: “Patrick wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement for Greg but he is a top player who could come straight into the side.

“I have coached him as a young player and he is of the right calibre we want to bring in.”

Bishop’s arrival follows the signing of four forwards: Greg Morgan, Oli Trippier, Mike Walton and, most recently, back-rower Lewis Quinn, who caught the eye playing for Huddersfield in both of last season’s games against Fylde, scoring three tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loney said: “Lewis played well against us and will bring a lot of physicality and power.

“There’s still a bit more stuff going on but the squad is taking shape.”

Eight Fylde players featured in Lancashire’s matchday 22 on home turf against Somerset and Loney was pleased with what he saw.

“Overall I’m really happy,” he said.

“You could try to read up and pre-empt what Somerset would do but we’d never seen this team before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My early observations were that they were well prepared and motivated.

“We had to work hard and managed to build a decent lead in the end.

“They are a good side and I think they will test Yorkshire down there.

“They will want to build on that performance and I didn’t get any sense they are here to make up the numbers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire will watch on from afar as Somerset host Yorkshire tomorrow before the Roses battle in Hull on June 1 decides which county will compete for the Bill Beaumont Trophy in the Twickenham final.

“The format is unusual, with just two games and a two-week break in between, but we can only control the controllables,” said Loney.