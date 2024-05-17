Watch more of our videos on Shots!

County rugby returns to Fylde RFC tomorrow (2pm) and no-one is more excited than Lancashire head coach Alex Loney – though he admits the championship is “at a crossroads”.

Loney’s Fylde club and Preston Grasshoppers account for 19 of the 32 players in the Red Rose squad, which will be whittled down ahead of their first meeting with Somerset since the 1930s.

Somerset’s presence in the ‘northern’ section and a reduction to two pool games to determine who qualifies for Twickenham suggests the competition has its issues, but Loney feels its fervent supporters can win the battle to safeguard its future.

The Red Rose chief told The Gazette: “County rugby is at a crossroads, that’s the line coming out of the hotbeds like Lancashire. We want it to thrive and I know how much I would miss it.

Fylde RFC's joint-head coach Alex Loney is back on Lancashire duty Photo: Fylde RFC

“I can see a positive future because there are people in the game who care massively about it and the core counties – like ourselves, Yorkshire and Cornwall – are long-established supporters who really value it.

“Some of my most memorable moments in rugby are playing for Lancashire at Twickenham and that is still a big prize.

“Beyond the senior men’s game, county rugby is helping the women’s game to grow and the Under-20s.”

Front-rower Oliver Trippier is listed among nine Hoppers players in the Lancashire squad, though he will be returning to Fylde next season.

A healthy Fylde contingent appears likely for the match on home turf as 25-time winners Lancashire start their quest for a first Twickenham triumph in six years – and to make amends for their defeat by Kent in the final 12 months ago.

Fylde’s Pete Altham, Tane Bentley, Corey Bowker, Matt Garrod, Ethan Hall-Lyon, Toby Harrison, Jordan Dorrington, Adam Lanigan, Scott Rawlings and Greg Smith are all in the Red Rose squad.

Loney added: “It will be a bit extra special for any Fylde players selected, with the match being played here, but the focus is not on clubs. It’s about getting that Red Rose on your chest and we need to make sure we perform.

“We have a lot of good players who have put their hat in the ring and you don’t get a lot of time, so it’s about feeling comfortable together.

“We don’t know a huge amount about Somerset, but experience does show us that game one is very important and so it’s about getting our best foot forward for the win.”

Somerset face Yorkshire a week later, with the Roses showdown at Hull Ionians on June 1.

On the club scene, the retention of four more Fylde players has been confirmed.

Two backs who came through the club’s mini-juniors, Alex Clayton and Ben Gould, have earned new deals, while Rob Williamson has impressed in his first season and Sam Parker will look to make the hooker’s role his own after Ben Gregory’s departure

Chester and Harrogate will rejoin Fylde in National Two North next season after a year away, replacing promoted champions Rotherham and relegated Huddersfield.

No team is dropping into the division from National One, which could boost Fylde’s hopes of competing at the top end in 2024/25.

Loney said: “There are different ways of looking at it: Leeds came down and were strong but Hull didn’t have the same level of success.

“The bigger issue with this structure is where teams on the periphery can end up: Macclesfield won the North West League and are in National Two West, with matches at Exeter and Cornwall.