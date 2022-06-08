Fylde RFC: Two-year contracts for key players

The Woodlands club have announced that deals have been agreed with the “majority” of last season's senior squad for the 2022-23 campaign.

Eight of the players concerned have so far been revealed, including captain Ben Gregory and vice-captain David Fairbrother.

Matt Sturgess has been rewarded for an excellent season with a two-year Fylde deal

Those confirmed this week include players' player of the season Olli Parkinson, the only man to start all 30 league games last season, taking his tally of appearances to 93 in four seasons.

Scrum-half Sturgess enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign, in which the former Sale Sharks player scored 19 tries in 28 appearances and won the Coaches' Award at the end of the season.

Fly-half Smith has missed only five games in five seasons with Fylde and has scored over 1,000 points, 280 of those in 2021/22, when he was named in the National League Two North team of the season.

Powerful back-rower Corrie ended his third Fylde season by making his Lancashire bow and has totalled 58 appearances.

Deals with two players who have just completed their first-season were also confirmed.