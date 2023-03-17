Last Saturday’s postponement at snowbound Huddersfield is followed by a blank weekend.

That means Fylde won’t return to action until Sheffield visit the Woodlands on March 25 to start the final block of five games.

Action from Fylde RFC's 19-19 draw with Sedgley Park Picture: CHRIS FARROW/ FYLDE RFC

The break is welcomed by joint-head coach Chris Briers, who told The Gazette: “It’s good because we’ve picked up quite a few bumps and bruises.

“We didn’t get a break in February (with rearranged fixtures on both ‘blank’ weekends), so it gives us a chance to rest up.”

With that in mind, the players aren’t training this week as Briers added: “Most of the injuries aren’t major but the rest will help after a prolonged period of matches.

“There’s no point training for the sake of it. The players can take care of their knocks and start back next Tuesday.

“It’s an opportunity to freshen up and get the lads as close to full fitness as we can for the final games.”

There's no such break for leaders Sedgley Park, who head to third-placed Hull Ionians tomorrow after their 20-game unbeaten run was halted at Tynedale last weekend.

A losing bonus point may have stretched their lead to seven points but their game in hand has gone and will pass to Fylde after tomorrow.

That 14-11 loss in the North East followed Sedgley’s 19-19 draw at Fylde and Briers said: “We’ve said that as much as we will keep an eye on Sedgley’s results, it's still theirs to lose and we will keep pushing and doing everything we can to make sure they have to wait as long as possible.

“When you are winning every week, you can feel invincible. Then, when you do have a slip, it can put a bit of doubt in your minds because every team in this league can push you.”

Fylde’s season will be extended by a week to April 29 to accommodate the rearranged trip to Huddersfield.

There are no earlier dates available as the Yorkshire club already have a match at Harrogate rescheduled for tomorrow and there are no matches over the Easter weekend at any level.