Fylde RFC proud of performance against Sedgley Park but must stay motivated for Huddersfield

Last Saturday’s titanic top-two tussle at The Woodlands left Loney with mixed emotions – pleased at becoming the first side to deny the Mancunians victory all season but disappointed not to have crossed the winning line, having overturned a 12-0 deficit to lead 19-12.

Fylde’s joint-head coach told The Gazette: “We were definitely playing for the win but I’m massively proud of the players to put in a performance like that to match the best in the league.”

David Fairbrother celebrated his 150th Fylde appearance with a try against Sedgley Park Picture: CHRIS FARROW / FYLDE RFC

Both teams scored three tries and had shots at a winning penalty, though Loney felt the result was a fair one.

“We had moments when we were on top and so did Sedgley,” he said. “They were really clinical with their chances in the first half but, after going two scores behind, I thought the players showed a lot of guts and spirit.

“The try before half-time gave us momentum and it got nervy in the second half. I thought we finished in the ascendancy.

“We’ve had disruption and were forced into changes but it’s a massive testament to the work of the players and everyone around the club that we’ve kept a really competitive squad together. We’ve had players making debuts and to put in a performance like that makes us really proud.”

One debutant relishing his fiery baptism was flanker Freddie Deeks and Loney said: “Freddie is from Lancaster RGS. He's a talented player, who has worked ever so hard at Fylde and has done really well with the Hawks (second XV).

“He deserved his chance and, although it’s fair to say that chance came earlier than expected, he played unbelievably well and made a big impact.

“Unfortunately, he picked up a shoulder injury, which we’ll have to get sorted, but he proved he can play at this level and has a bright future.”

A milestone of a different kind was made by fellow back-rower David Fairbrother – his 150th Fylde appearance.

Fairbrother’s first-half try launched the Fylde fightback and Loney said: “Congratulations to Dave, who has been phenomenal for Fylde. He’s an all-action player and a massive part of the team. He played very well on Saturday and still has plenty left.”

The draw preserved Sedgley’s six-point lead with six games to play. That’s one game more than Fylde, who need favours from elsewhere if the gap is to be bridged.

Loney said: “It’s their league to lose and, even with a positive result on Saturday, the situation would have been the same. After losing at Tynedale (the previous weekend), we knew we need them to slip up but we concentrate on ourselves.

“Winning the league has not been our sole focus. We wanted to be a good team in this league and we have proved we are.

“We’ve been in the race and, if we fall short, we’ll look to improve again next year.

“To reach this stage of the season unbeaten is phenomenal and if Sedgley are promoted, they will deserve it.”

Huddersfield lost 57-14 at Fylde in November but have won six out of eight since the turn of the year, losing by just seven points to Otley and by one at Wharfedale last weekend.

Loney warned: “Huddersfield is a tough place to go and we’ve fallen short there a few times. We’ve proved we can mix it with the top team and if we get the performance level right, we have the capacity to beat anyone.