Fylde RFC prepare for derby day after drawing their opening game

Fylde RFC hope Danny Cassidy’s rib injury won’t keep him out of action for too long after an early end to his tryscoring debut in Saturday’s 22-22 home draw with Hull Ionians.

The Wigan rugby league convert started at outside centre and scored Fylde’s first try of the season in the third minute, only to be forced off 10 minutes later.

It was the start of a dramatic afternoon, in which Fylde let a 19-5 half-time lead slip in their National Two North opener and needed Will Hunt’s late penalty to rescue the draw.

Joint-head coach Chris Briers told The Gazette: “You never know with rib injuries but hopefully Danny won’t be out long-term.

“He’s a talented ball-player, who is still learning the game but wants to do things the right way.

“We started really well. We were doing nothing too complicated, working hard and getting into good positions, then – for whatever reason – we weren’t quite there in the second half.”

A penalty try looked like being the match-clincher for the visitors and Briers added: “We gave away too many penalties, some of them justified and some maybe 50-50.

“We need to be taking control of situations and not putting ourselves in positions where penalty tries can happen.

“Hull played really well and defended very well. I think both teams will be disappointed because they will both feel they had the game in their grasp.”

As has become the norm, match two of the season is a derby against Preston Grasshoppers with Saturday’s match at Lightfoot Green (2.30pm).

Fylde have won all six derbies since Hoppers regained National League status in 2022 but their local rivals started this campaign with a 46-24 win over Billingham.

Briers added: “It will be tough and they did have a good win, but it’s usually three or four games into the season before you get an idea of what the league table is going to look like.

“On Saturday’s evidence I’d say Hull Ionians will have a good season but we’ll see.”

There’s more chance of a good season being rewarded with promotion following the return of play-offs for the runners-up.

The format is new, with the second-placed teams in the three National Two competitions joining National One’s 11th-placed side in a four-team knockout.

Briers said: “There are always going to be changes, so I try not to think too much about them.

“Yes, it’s an opportunity for someone to go up but you could end up travelling a distance for two extra games and come away with nothing.

“We are hoping to be at that end of the table come the end of the season, so we’ll think about it then.”