Fleetwood Colts turn the tide with gritty win over Bolton

Fleetwood RUFC Junior Colts ended a two-season wait for victory on Sunday with a determined 22–10 win over Bolton, in a match defined by grit, resilience, and a new sense of belief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drama began before the first whistle, as a burst pipe left the clubhouse and changing rooms soaked just hours before kick-off. Undeterred, a team of volunteers arrived early to clean up and ensure the game went ahead, a true demonstration of the spirit that runs through Fleetwood RUFC.

On the pitch, that spirit continued. Under new coaches Steve O’Connell and Josh “Tubs” Strickland, and the watchful eye of manager Alexa Duckworth, the Colts looked like a side reborn. Organised, vocal, and hungry, they set the tone early with a try from Taylor Boor, who also converted to give Fleetwood a 7–0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton replied with two unconverted tries, edging ahead 10-7, but the Green and Golds hit back before the break. New recruit Jake Dunston, who only joined the team on Tuesday after enrolling at Fleetwood Nautical College, bulldozed over for his first try on debut, restoring the home side’s lead.

Fleetwood RUFC Junior Colts

Dunston added a second in the second half, and a late try from Oliver Wilkinson sealed a hard-earned 22–10 win.

Defensively, Fleetwood were outstanding, shutting out Bolton in the second half with ferocious tackling and unwavering discipline. Player of the Match Luke Gee led the charge, setting an example that lifted the entire squad.

This win marks more than just points on the board. It’s a signal of intent from a team that’s grown stronger through adversity, and one that’s now looking to grow further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood RUFC Junior Colts are now recruiting. If you’re aged 16–17 and want to get involved in a welcoming, hard-working team environment, now is the time to join. No experience is necessary, whether you're a returning player or totally new to the sport, you’ll be welcomed with open arms.

Fleetwood Colts Turn the Tide

Training takes place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Fleetwood RUFC, Melbourne Avenue at 6pm. Simply come along or get in touch via the club’s social media.

Fleetwood Colts have turned a corner, and there’s space in the squad for you.