Chris Briers believes Fylde RFC will take momentum into tomorrow’s Woodlands derby with Preston Grasshoppers despite having been out of action for three weeks.

Fylde impressed in recording back-to-back wins over Otley and Hull Ionians last month but haven’t played since.

However, the postponement of Fylde’s last home fixture against Hull prompted a rethink on plans to give the players a break.

Instead they trained as normal last week and joint-head coach Briers says they are ready for Hoppers.

Fylde and Preston Grasshoppers meet tomorrow Picture: Neil Cross

“Yes, the momentum is still there and we are confident going into the weekend,” he told The Gazette.

“With the gap between games we decided to keep training. We definitely got something out of it and kept the momentum going for Preston.

“You don’t look at the league table before these games and you can’t assume things will go your way. We know we can’t afford errors because they will be well up for it.”

A look at the National Two North table shows that Hoppers have slipped to 11th after three straight defeats, while Fylde remain sixth – nine points better off – despite their recent inactivity.

Fylde have won all three derbies since Hoppers returned to this level last season but Briers is unfazed by any added pressure that brings.

“There are expectations and I suppose the team lower down the table has nothing to lose,” he said.

“You still need to go out and get the job done, whether the pressure is on you or not.

“I did watch Preston lose to Lymm, when they were without a few regulars, and they then lost to a Rotherham side who are having a good season.

“It’s hard to read too much into those results but it’s about focusing on what we’re doing and the improvement we’ve made in the recent period.

“If we play with accuracy, I’d like to think it’s a game we can win.”

Spectators may enjoy a repeat of the 41-27 scoreline from September’s Lightfoot Green encounter but Briers said: “I’d like to think we’ll be tighter and I don’t want to be leaking as many points as we were early in the season.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to keep them out as much as possible and be clinical ourselves.”

Fylde’s three-week wait for a game will be followed by another as the league takes its Christmas break after Saturday.

That break is a week shorter than originally planned, with the league rescheduling postponed games for January 6, including Fylde v Hull.

It’s a move welcomed by Briers, who says: “You want to develop certain areas and keep momentum going, so you don’t want to be apart for too long, otherwise you can be concerned about losing the flow.”