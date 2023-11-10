Fylde RFC’s much-needed return to winning ways was all about hard work – and that’s the only way they will continue to climb the table, says team boss Alex Loney.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Woodlands club halted a five-game losing sequence – their longest since rejoining National Two North in 2018 – with a 62-19 home hammering of bottom club Huddersfield.

The eight-try win lifted Fylde to fifth in the table and, while joint-head coach Loney hopes a corner has been turned, he insists the hard graft must continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The Gazette: “Yes, we were happy with the win in tough conditions. It had been wet all week and to score over 60 points was very pleasing.

Fylde RFC were victorious against bottom club Huddersfield last weekend Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“We started and finished strongly, with three tries in the last 10 minutes.

“I’ve said a few times that the confidence has been good all along but now all the hard work we’ve put in has got its just rewards.

“That performance came from working hard over the week and future wins will come the same way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve identified the areas where we need to improve and one win doesn’t change what we need to do better, but it’s full steam ahead now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Tom Carleton’s opening try, Fylde’s other seven were all scored by forwards, including a hat-trick for captain Ben Gregory.

Loney added: “There were a couple of tight forwards’ tries but the others came from running play.

“The backs weren’t happy that the forwards were taking the plaudits but it shows the athleticism we have throughout our side to score in open play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde have regularly rejigged the back division this season, with injuries to centres a major headache.

However, they looked fluent on Saturday with Carleton at full-back and Sale Sharks loanee Will Wootton finding his feet at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loney said: “We have been searching for the right combination and we’re happy with the way it went.

“Tom is an excellent player and Will looked lively at scrum-half. He got another game under his belt and had a really good kicking game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde will look to continue their improvement at Sheffield on Saturday.

Just three points separate the sides and both have three wins to date, suggesting a good contest in South Yorkshire.

“They are a good team,” said Loney. “Last season was my first visit there (Fylde won 24-5) and they play an expansive game with big forwards.