Captain Ben Gregory inspired Fylde to their biggest win of the season with a second-half hat-trick against National Two North’s bottom club.

Gregory scored three tries in 30 minutes, a period in which Huddersfield managed two of their own.

Fylde had led 34-7 at the break thanks to tries from Tom Carleton, Ethan Hall-Lyon, Corey Bowker and Ollie Parkinson, meaning a bonus point was already wrapped up before the second half began.

Toby Harrison also scored late on, capping a great win after five games without one.

There were tries galore for Fylde RFC as they defeated Huddersfield at the Woodlands Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde started quickly with Jordan Dorrington finding space before being tackled into touch as he attempted to burst into the Huddersfield 22.

The game’s first try came in the ninth minute when Carleton went under the posts following a brilliant pass by Greg Smith.

Huddersfield responded instantly, scrum-half Josh Walker collecting a lineout before finding a gap to slide through into Fylde’s 22.

He then kicked the ball in behind before gathering and sliding over, Joe Gallagher's conversion making it 7-7 after 11 minutes.

A Smith penalty restored Fylde’s lead before Hall-Lyon scored on 21 minutes, bouncing a defender out of his path before cantering under the posts.

Bowker then crashed over after taking an offload from prop partner Tye Raymont, Smith converting both to maintain his perfect record from the tee.

He landed another penalty on 34 minutes with Fylde’s fourth try coming a minute before the interval, Parkinson crashing over from close range.

The second half started in scrappy fashion with neither team able to keep the ball for more than five phases in the damp and gloomy conditions.

However, the first piece of brilliance led to the next try as Will Wootton kicked a superb 50/22 to set up a Fylde lineout five metres from the Huddersfield line.

From there, the hosts powered over from a driving maul with Gregory the beneficiary and Smith adding the extras in extending Fylde’s lead to 34 points.

Huddersfield, who have only won one game all season, bounced back with Callum Thompson going over after Fylde had given away three consecutive penalties in their own 22.

Substitute Joseph Potter added the extras for Huddersfield, who crossed again with Lewis Quinn touching down.

Gregory bagged his second try in the 71st minute as he peeled off a driving maul to power over from close range.

Smith, who was having an impressive afternoon despite the tough weather conditions, continued his perfect kicking record in taking Fylde to within two points of the half-century.

With six minutes remaining, Huddersfield inside centre Ed Barber was sent off for an altercation with Harrison, who compounded his dismissal by scoring a minute later.

Gregory completed a great day, both for Fylde and himself, by collecting Smith’s fine pass and running over from 10 metres to complete his hat-trick.

Smith also added the conversion to end the game with a 100 per cent success rate.

Fylde RFC: T Carleton, Dorrington, Forster, Clayton, Turner, Smith, Wootton, Bowker, Gregory, Raymont, Parkinson, Garrod, Hall-Lyon, Bentley, Harrison. Replacements: Brooks, Parker, Burrow, S Carleton, Altham.