Fylde RFC must “iron out” their early-season mistakes before meeting National Two North’s pacesetters next month.

So says team boss Chris Briers after seeing his side lose the lead four times at Wharfedale, where a late penalty consigned them to a first defeat of the season on Saturday, 27-26.

Joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette: ”We made errors and they were costly ones. There were too many mistakes, dropped balls and a few penalties which cost us.”

Forwards Tane Bentley and Corey Bowker shared three of Fylde’s four tries but were both sinbinned at key times.

Fylde RFC are looking to put last weekend's defeat behind them Picture: Michelle Adamson

Briers added; “The yellow card for Tane (for a high tackle) was probably right but the other (for tackling a player without the ball) was very harsh.

“It looked like Corey made the tackle while their player was catching the ball.

“It was one we could have done without late in the game but we shouldn’t have been in a position where that affected the result.

“It’s frustrating because we’re making mistakes and conceding penalties in their 22.

“They are penalties we don’t need to give away at times when we should be looking to score instead of conceding.”

This Saturday brings a second successive home game against unfamiliar, newly-promoted visitors.

Having edged past Billingham 32-26 a fortnight ago, Fylde now welcome a Lymm side who recorded their first win of the season over Tynedale last weekend.

“Like Billingham, Lymm are a bit of an unknown and we just need to tighten up on the mistakes, then we will score more and concede less,” said Briers.

“We are slowly getting bodies back and we will drip-feed players back in over the coming weeks.

“We need to get everyone fit and we’d like to have a stronger squad available, but we’ve put teams out who are able to get results.”

Fylde stand third on 15 points, though more selection options would be welcome for upcoming clashes with Rotherham Titans and Leeds Tykes: the two clubs to have won four out of four.

Briers said: “Leeds are looking pretty strong since coming down and theirs have all been bonus-point wins.