In some ways, last Saturday’s 32-27 Woodlands defeat told the story of a frustrating season for a Fylde side who hoped to challenge for the title again but now stand fifth, having lost almost as many as they have won.

They led at half-time but a second-placed Titans team, beaten only once all season, found a way to win despite twice being reduced to 14 players.

Fylde’s joint-head coach Chris Briers told The Gazette: “We were the stronger side on the day and created more opportunities – but we couldn’t finish off – and, when we made mistakes, they took their opportunities.

Fylde RFC head to Tynedale tomorrow after pushing Rotherham Titans all the way last weekend Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“They had players sinbinned but I thought we were dominating when they had 15 and getting into good positions.

“In general play, we were making inroads and getting close to their line but not finishing off.

“We can definitely beat Rotherham and it was a case of us losing it rather than them winning.”

Asked if the defeat summed up Fylde’s season, Briers added: “Well, we have been our own worst enemy in some games and, at times, we’ve come away frustrated at not finishing teams off.

“We have proved we can take on any side but credit to Rotherham; they took their opportunities and the good teams will punish you if you give them a sniff.”

As good as Rotherham are, they have so far been second-best to an all-conquering Leeds Tykes side.

That means Fylde will probably have to find a way to topple the Titans next season if they are to return to title contention.

“Leeds still have to come here (in April) and we could do Rotherham a favour, so it isn’t over yet,” said Briers.

“A lot happens in the off-season and next year could be very different. The important thing is that we know we can beat these teams.”

Rotherham are living proof of the difference a summer can make as, having finished 26 points behind Fylde in 2022/23, they are now 22 ahead.

Briers tipped them for a big season from the start, adding: “You could sense the mentality at the club with the change of coaching staff.

“You could see they wanted to be even better and were really pushing.”

Fylde’s immediate concern is a strong finish to the current campaign, starting with Saturday’s trip to face a Tynedale side who won 34-28 at the Woodlands in October.

“Tynedale is a funny one because they can perform and play good stuff,” said Briers.

“We’ll hope to take the good parts from last week’s performance but it will be a tough contest.”

One to watch in the Fylde ranks is versatile back Freddie Reader, who made his home debut against Rotherham.

Briers said: “Freddie joined earlier in the season and is a very quick and exciting player.

“He has performed well for the Hawks and we want to give him some opportunities with the first team because we know it’s there.