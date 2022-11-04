The only sides in National Two North to have won their eight games go head to head at Sedgley Park, where leaders Fylde put their perfect record (40 points out of 40) on the line in a 2.30 showdown.

Fylde refused to be distracted during last Saturday's home win over Tynedale to remain a model of consistency – last month's four games saw Fylde score between 41 and 43 points in each, with an average of nine conceded.

Greg Smith prepares to convert one of Fylde's seven tries against Tynedale Picture: MICHELLE ADAMSON

Joint-head coach Loney told The Gazette: “We are happy that we are performing consistently because that isn't easy. You only have to look at last year, when the consistency wasn't quite there.

“ A lot of those players are still here and it's something we wanted to change. We prepare well and have a strong mindset.

“People talk about how many points we are averaging but one thing that really pleased us was not conceding a try against Wharfedale (two weeks ago).

"Then against Tynedale we knew we had to defend well because they put us under plenty of pressure.

“They moved the ball well and played with an attacking style.

“We knew we had a big game coming up and taking our eye off the ball could have got us into bother.”

February's 38-0 defeat by Sedgley was the low point of last season for Fylde as the Manchester club did the double over them.

But Loney insists there has been no talk or those games or of revenge among his charges.

He added: “We won't worry about last season. We were well beaten in both games but for me Sedgley Park has always been a hard game, whether as a player or a coach.

"We have two good sides and it's about performance on the day, and that's exciting.

“The conditions are likely to be challenging and we have to manage that as best we can. The dry fields are gone for a while and we have to adapt.”

A bonus point from every win means Fylde go into the clash with a four-point cushion, meaning they could retain top spot if they lose.

But that's the last thing on Loney's mind. He added: “We just want a good training week to make sure we are focused and in a good place.

“We know we are playing a top side, who are arguably the favourites.

"That would have been a fair tag at the start of the season and they are unbeaten, like we are.

“There are certain games when you know you need to be at your best and the performance must lift, and this definitely comes into that bracket.”

Among the many success stories of the season so far is the form of free-scoring flanker Tristan Woodman on a dual-registration deal from Sale Sharks.

The openside was this week named in a squad of the world’s outstanding under-18s and Loney said: “Tristan is a driven and very talented player, with an exciting professional career ahead of him.

“But stepping up to men's rugby is a challenge and he’s still working it out.

"He has plenty of improvement to make and Sale believe the National League is the best environment for him to develop at the moment. "He is getting better and better with Fylde."

