Fylde RFC’s preparations for the National Two North season are close to completion but team boss Alex Loney says their first XV squad may not be finalised yet.

The Woodlands club have retained most of last season’s players, bringing welcome continuity after their second-placed finish in 2022/23, while strengthening with new additions Sam Carleton, Ethan Hall-Lyon and Valu Tane Bentley.

However, joint-head coach Loney says the jigsaw may have a few final pieces to add yet.

He told The Gazette: “Hopefully we have a few more to come and we are in discussions.

Fylde joint-head coach Alex Loney Picture: Daniel Martino

“We made sure we got a lot of business done nice and early and we have a fairly established squad, so there isn’t masses to do.

“You always want to freshen up with quality and, if these final few come off, we’ll be in even better shape.”

Fylde have also boosted their coaching ranks with the return of Steve Gough, a prolific former goalkicking back who scored almost 1,500 points in 320 Fylde appearances.

Gough will work closely with head coaches Loney and Chris Briers, while focusing specifically on Fylde Hawks: the club's second XV.

Loney hopes Gough’s role will further boost the senior squad by helping to bring through more players.

He added: “We’ve had quality people in and around the second XI and we are over the moon to have another quality individual in Steve.

“The club is showing willingness to back the development of young players and we have a pretty good track record for bringing them through to the first team.

“Steve fits the bill to do that and we want people like him who care about the club.”

Following last weekend’s 19-17 friendly defeat at Blackburn RUFC, Fylde’s other pre-season run-out takes the form of a tri-tournament involving Hawick and Sale FC at the Woodlands this Saturday.

Starting at 2.15pm, Fylde will play 40 minutes against the touring side from the Scottish Borders and later 40 against National League One club Sale. In between, Hawick and Sale will face each other.

An action-packed afternoon will also see Fylde Hawks face a Hawick XV at 3pm.