Fylde RFC look to respond following a first defeat

Fylde RFC may have shipped 40 points in losing for the first time this season to National Two North leaders Sheffield – but team boss Chris Briers is convinced it’s a match they could have won on another day.

Last season’s runners-up made it a maximum 30 points from their first six games with last Saturday’s 40-18 win at the Woodlands, but Fylde’s joint-head coach doesn’t believe they are a class apart.

Briers told The Gazette: “Sheffield were strong but they didn’t do anything we didn’t expect. It was a pretty close contest although the scoreline doesn’t reflect that.

“They looked after possession, defended well and took their opportunities, whereas we made some uncharacteristic errors in defence and didn’t quite execute in attack on a couple of occasions.”

Trailing 19-8 at the break, Fylde did close the gap to six points in the second half before a visiting side inspired by four-try scrum-half Elliot Fisher pulled away.

Briers added: “Fisher is a good player, who supports well, but Sheffield just kept it tidy until the opportunities arose.

“We knew we’d have to be close to our best to win but they aren’t a team we’ll be afraid to play again, though we will need to be tighter.”

Having slipped to fifth in the table, Fylde face their first lengthy road trip of the season on Saturday to face a newly-promoted Scunthorpe side still seeking their first win (3pm).

“They haven’t had a great start but the key is to go there with the right attitude,” said Briers. “You can’t just go and expect it to happen.”

Fylde’s pack could be boosted by the Walton brothers, who both missed the Sheffield game.

Briers explained: “Ben has completed his suspension and will be available. Mike got a bump the previous week and could have played at a push, but we have good depth in the squad and we won’t take risks with players.”

The big news off the field at the Woodlands is the appointment of Matt Thompson as chairman, club stalwart Matt Filipo having stepped down after four years at the helm.

“It’s exciting to bring in fresh ideas,” said Briers. “Matt Filipo felt it was the right time to step aside after a good stint and we’re very grateful for everything he did.

“Matt Thompson has been around the club for a few years. He’s an experienced businessman and a rugby man too, who played and coached the younger age groups.

“Most important, his heart is in the club and he wants to go out and make a difference.”