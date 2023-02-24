Second-placed Fylde have six other games to play, starting at Tynedale tomorrow (2pm).

Joint-head coach Loney took plenty of satisfaction from last weekend’s 24-6 victory at Wharfedale, which kept Fylde within a point of unbeaten Sedgley.

Back-rower David Fairbrother may be banned following his red card Picture: CHRIS FARROW / FYLDE RFC

“I thought we were really good,” he told The Gazette. “We took some pressure early and then imposed our style. Our defence was back where we want it after two games when it wasn’t at the standard we set.

“We managed to create a lot of opportunities, score four tries and keep them to zero tries, so we were really happy with a job well done.”

The title race is certainly looking a two-horse one, with 20 points now separating Fylde and Hull Ionians in third.

Despite only two defeats all season, it may well be that Fylde can’t afford another if they are to overhaul a Sedgley side who have a game in hand and have won all 18 fixtures to date.

Loney said: “The league table does say you have to keep winning but our message to the players is not that they need to win every game.

“It’s definitely Sedgley Park’s to lose and we can only put pressure on them. Their record is superb but you never know what the season will bring.

“They have had some tight games and have tough ones to play, but we won’t disrespect the league by thinking that it’s all about our match-up with Sedgley on March 4 and that we can just win the other games.”

The first test is at mid-table Tynedale, who were beaten 43-10 at the Woodlands in October and have lost their last three.

Loney warned: “Tynedale have been coming out on the wrong side of close results but we know they are a quality team and are better at home, so we are preparing for a full-blooded encounter.

“We definitely took some knocks at Wharfedale but we’ll get as many fit as we can.”

Those injuries included a fractured eye socket for Sam Stott, while David Fairbrother was shown a late red card.

Loney said of that incident: “I don’t doubt it was a high tackle but I wasn’t convinced it was a red card on first viewing and I’m still not after seeing the video.