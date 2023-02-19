Stout defence also restricted the home team to a pair of penalties in the first half before keeping them scoreless in the second period.

This was despite a raft of injuries or unavailabilities, three yellow cards to Wharfedale’s one, a late red card, as well as two potentially significant new knocks.

An early penalty from Tom Davidson gave the hosts a 3-0 lead but, despite an inauspicious start, Fylde soon settled into their style of play.

Dave Fairbrother had an eventful afternoon in Fylde's victory Picture: CHRIS FARROW

The hosts saw Rob Baldwin receive a yellow card on six minutes for an offence as Fylde skipper Ben Gregory was on the floor.

Baldwin’s Fylde counterpart, Dave Fairbrother, capitalised two minutes later as he followed up Greg Smith’s break before exchanging passes with Tom Grimes and charging over from 20 yards.

With Fylde 5-3 ahead, Fairbrother again made his presence felt on 22 minutes after picking up from the base of a ruck.

He rampaged through the home defence and offloaded to prop Corey Bowker, who showed pace to go over, with Greg Smith’s conversion making it 12-3.

Wharfedale reduced their deficit to six points five minutes later as Davidson kicked a second penalty from near halfway.

The hosts managed to pin Fylde deep for a concerted period but could not capitalise on their visitors being reduced to 13 men.

Toby Harrison was sinbinned on 33 minutes for a late hit on Davidson, before Matt Ashcroft followed six minutes later as Fylde conceded too many penalties for the referee’s liking.

Still leading 12-6 at the break, Fylde started the second period poorly despite having the elements in their favour.

The restart was kicked dead and a penalty conceded before they settled into their rhythm again.

Wharfedale had defended well until they took their eye off the blind side, enabling Cole Potts to nip through and score as Fylde moved 17-6 in front.

With Fylde back at full strength, they were able to dominate territory and play most of the rugby in the hosts’ half.

Nevertheless, as Wharfedale’s defence proved difficult to pierce, Fylde rang the changes with Zach Barrow and Scott Rawlings introduced.

It paid off in the 63rd minute as Rawlings broke and passed for Connor Wilkinson to canter in, Smith converting.

Three minutes later, Fylde saw Olli Parkinson sinbinned as he was unable to adjust in time with a Wharfedale runner lowering his height at the last second.

A man down, Fylde conceded penalties again but managed to hold up their hosts over the line, though they also saw Sam Stott replaced after an accidental blow to the face.

From the drop out, Fairbrother made a robust tackle but one which was deemed sufficiently high and dangerous as to warrant a red card.

It left Fylde down to 13 men and, though they saw out the rest of the game, there was another injury blow as Zach Barrow suffered what looked like a head knock.

Wharfedale: Verity, Bullock (R Davidson), Prell, Coulton, Canny, T Davidson, Macnab (Gaudie), Beesley (Weston), Hirst (Altham), Dickinson, Green, Borrill, Burridge, Fawcett, Baldwin (S Smith).