Fylde RFC fixtures and an early date with Preston Grasshoppers

The clubs' first meeting in the revamped National Two North will be on the second Saturday of the campaign, September 10, at Hoppers' Lightfoot Green home.

The rematch at the Woodlands will be the last game before Christmas, on December 17.

Fylde faced Preston Grasshoppers in a warm-up match last August but the derby rivals have not met competitively since 2019

The local rivals last met in a festive fixture at Hoppers in 2019, when Fylde prevailed 28-3.

Preston were relegated in that season but are now one of three teams promoted (alongside Otley and Sheffield) to a NL2 reduced from 16 clubs to 14, meaning 26 league games instead of the customary 30.

The reduction in fixtures applies at all levels of the English game below the Championship and is intended to serve player welfare.

It means more breaks in the season for Fylde, with two Saturdays off at Christmas and another two in early February, coinciding with the start of the Six Nations Championships.

Fylde’s season starts at the Woodlands against Chester and finishes with the return match on April 22. Fylde will face the other 12 clubs in the first half of the season before meeting them again in the same order in the second half.

Eight of Fylde's 13 home games are before Christmas, meaning just five Woodlands fixtures in the 17 Saturdays of 2023 before the season ends.

Fylde’s full 2022/23 fixture list is as follows.

September

3 Chester H

10 Preston G A

17 Harrogate H

24 Hull Ionians A

October

1 Blaydon H

15 Rotherham A

22 Wharfedale H

29 Tynedale H

November

5 Sedgley Park A

12 Huddersfield H

26 Sheffield A

December

3 Sheffield Tigers H

10 Otley A

17 Preston G H

January

7 Harrogate A

14 Hull Ionians H

21 Blaydon A

28 Rotherham H

February

18 Wharfedale A

25 Tynedale A

March

4 Sedgley Park H

11 Huddersfield A

25 Sheffield H

April

1 Sheffield Tigers A

15 Otley H