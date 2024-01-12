Fylde RFC started the year as they mean to go on with a ‘really pleasing’ 35-8 victory over Hull.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That was team boss Chris Briers’ verdict on a five-try success, which marked Fylde’s fourth successive win in National Two North and was particularly satisfying after a three-week winter break.

Joint-head coach Briers said of last Saturday’s Woodlands win: “The score did not reflect how tough it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hull had large periods of possession and we defended really well to keep them out.

Fylde were victorious against Hull last weekend Picture: Daniel Martino

“It was not a complete performance but it had bits of everything.

“Some of our attacking play was really good and the defence was unbelievable at times.

“You don’t really know what to expect after three weeks, especially as you don’t see too much of the players over Christmas, so it was really pleasing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An injury to flanker Ethan Hall-Lyon was the downside at a time Fylde seemed to be putting this season’s debilitating fitness issues behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briers added: “Ethan hurt a shoulder and is awaiting the result of scans but it’s going to be a few weeks.

“Apart from Ethan and Dave Fairbrother, we’re not looking too bad, and Dave is on a rehabilitation programme which will hopefully see him return in the coming weeks.

“We do have a few unavailable at present, such as Will Wootton who is away with (parent club) Sale Sharks, but we could get some back too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory over Hull lifted Fylde into fourth place, five points behind Sheffield and the third spot which is their initial target for the second half of the season.

Briers added: “The period we had (an autumn run of six defeats from seven games) gave Leeds and Rotherham an opportunity to pull away from us at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll push for third place and then see where we are but, realistically, it’s a good place to aim for.”

Fylde have now played all the other clubs in the competition but break fresh ground this Saturday with a trip to Billingham (2.15pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Teesside club haven’t won since early October but restricted Fylde to a six-point winning margin at the Woodlands.

“I haven’t been there before and it was a game of two halves when they came here in September,” recalled Briers.

“We took control but seemed to implode and gave them opportunities.