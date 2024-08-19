Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten tries to four gave Fylde victory in a competitive workout at the Woodlands, where the final score somewhat flattered the home side.

The match was pretty even for the first 60 minutes before a burst of scoring in the final quarter showed Fylde’s squad depth.

Rossendale brought a strong squad to the Woodlands, with a particularly hard-working and powerful pack which seriously challenged the home side in the tight exchanges.

Fylde’s backs were constantly dangerous, with their smooth and clever running making early inroads.

Fylde RFC defeated Rossendale in their pre-season match at the Woodlands last weekend Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Tom Forster broke through for the first try on five minutes, followed 10 minutes later by the score of the day as an extraordinary 80-metre burst saw Freddie Reader sidestep most of the opposition.

Fly-half Patrick Bishop added a third, all converted by Lucas Atherton to make it 21-0 after 20 minutes.

Matt Lamprey reduced the deficit from close range on the restart, only for Fylde wing Ben Turner to dive over in the right corner.

Rossendale’s head coach and Scottish international winger, Byron McGuigan, then notched their second try for a half-time score of 26-14.

Two tries apiece in the third quarter, Fylde’s Reece Horan and Kyle Macauley scoring with Tony Cole and Zach Stephens doing likewise, kept it competitive at 38-26.

All the Fylde newcomers showed their quality, replacement scrum-half Alex Gaughan scoring two excellent tries before Lewis Quinn joined in the fun and Alex Clayton ran in the final try.

Fylde RFC: Atherton, Turner, Forster, Stott, Reader, Bishop, Gould, Bowker, Parker, Trippier, Garrod, Morgan, Quinn, Harrison, Walton. Replacements: Altham, King, Kincart, Rudkin, Williamson, Horan, Gaughan, Clayton, Armstrong, Cadley, Macauley.