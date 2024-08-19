Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was double delight at the weekend for the cricketers representing Fleetwood and Thornton Cleveleys.

Both clubs won twice with TC’s second victory giving them the Meyler Cup title against Morecambe on Sunday.

NPCL leaders Fleetwood got back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against Garstang.

Fleetwood won by eight wickets at Settle on Saturday, then by four at St Annes the following day.

St Annes CC and Fleetwood CC met in the Northern Premier Cricket League at the weekend Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The first win was the more straightforward after Settle were dismissed for 87 inside 31 overs, Zac Chappell with 5-29.

Fleetwood required only 16.2 overs to reach 88-2, openers Tomas King and Andy Drake making 34 and 26 not out respectively.

On Sunday, St Annes set a tougher target with 179-8 which Fleetwood passed with 2.5 overs to spare.

Thornton Cleveleys lift the Meyler Cup at Carnforth Photo: TCCC / X

The hosts got off to a bright start with Yohan De Silva’s 44, though their top scorer was Tom Bradley with 45.

He added 87 with James Bradley (39 not out) as Matt Siddall took his second Fleetwood five-for with 5-57.

Fleetwood’s reply stumbled from 48-1 to 69-4 before Jeremy Davies top-scored with 42.

He put on 72 for the fifth wicket with Adam Sharrocks (36) as they eventually reached 182-6.

St Annes had gone into Sunday’s game on the back of a 16-run loss at Garstang on Saturday.

Joe Hayton finished with 4-49 and Lukman Vahaluwala 3-56 as St Annes asked Garstang to bat first and dismissed them for 214.

Imran Butt led the way, hitting 81 and putting on 65 for the sixth wicket with Mark Walling (30).

St Annes’ reply saw them all out for 198 with four balls remaining, having been 76-5 before the lower order rallied.

Tom Bradley (41) and Joe Davies (31) added 70 as Garstang skipper Danny Gilbert finished with 5-58.

It was a mixed weekend for Blackpool as defeat on Saturday was followed by victory 24 hours later.

Netherfield departed Stanley Park with a 114-run win on Saturday as they look to secure a top-four finish.

Having been asked to bat first, Netherfield finished their 50 overs on 213-9 as four of the top five all contributed.

Josh Dixon (38) and Ben Barrow (57) put on 95 for the first wicket before Reece Irving added 24 and Morne Venter a quickfire 40.

Hareen Buddila took 5-66 for Blackpool, who fell to 47-6 in reply before being dismissed for 99.

Stan Howarth (23) top-scored as Venter took 5-14 from eight overs.

However, Blackpool followed that with an eight-wicket win over Kendal on Sunday.

Opener Freddie Fallows (34) provided the main resistance as Matt Grindley ran through Kendal’s line-up, claiming 6-32 as they were dismissed for 103.

Blackpool reached their target inside 34 overs, posting 104-2 as Daniel Dixon finished 56 not out after a second-wicket stand of 75 with Andrew Needham (24).

TC followed up Saturday’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield victory over Vernon Carus with a 33-run success against Morecambe in Sunday’s Meyler Cup final.

They proved too strong for their opponents in the showpiece at Carnforth, though the star of the show was Morecambe centurion Thinus Gouws.

TC chose to bat and posted 241-7 from their 40 overs thanks to Rian Barnard (46), Richard Jenkinson (44) and Joshua Rolinson (40).

Rolinson had put on 69 for the opening wicket with Joshua Sackfield (26) before Barnard and captain Jenkinson shared 84 for the fourth.

Gouws dominated the Morecambe reply with 127 from 73 balls and looked to be blasting his side to victory at 136-1, having put on 85 with Stefan Dixon (23).

He smashed 22 boundaries but, from 191-4, his side were all out for 208 with 11 overs remaining as Anthony Ellison took 5-28.

The day before, TC maintained the pressure on Palace Shield leaders Barrow with Saturday’s 40-run home win over Vernons.

Ben Thomas took 5-55 for Vernons but the hosts’ total of 232 always looked likely to win the day.

Sackfield hit 10 boundaries in his 64, sharing stands of 64 for the first wicket with Rolinson (36) and 55 for the third with Omar Tauqir (25).

Blake Davies (94) then struck 12 boundaries in reply before being last man out with five balls remaining as his side fell away from 177-5 to 192.

Also in the Palace Shield Premier Division, Great Eccleston remained third despite a 44-run defeat at Penrith.

The hosts batted first and recovered from 99-8 to 150-9, Joe McKinley with 58 not out from only 51 balls.

Great Ecc’s reply saw them all out for 106, Phil Booth top-scoring with 25 as Greg Cameron claimed 5-18.

In division 1A, Kirkham and Wesham were nine-wicket winners against Croston.

Antony Wilson (4-34) and Tom Parkinson (3-25) saw Croston all out for 141 before K&W replied with 142-1, Andrew Hogarth (77 not out) and Jamie Hogarth (52 not out) adding an unbroken 136.

Fylde sit fourth following a one-wicket loss at BAC/EE Preston, where Toby Cunningham’s 38 not out helped them to 103-9.

Imran Zanghar took 4-13 before hitting 49 not out as BAC/EE Preston reached 104-9 with one over left.

Elsewhere, Lytham CC collected a second victory in seven Liverpool and District Competition First Division matches as they saw off Spring View by 44 runs.

Victory was set up by the batters as Lytham declared on 229-8, starting with an opening stand of 54 between Ed Fiddler and Matthew Wood.

Wood (32) fell first, followed by TJ Bailey (2), before Fiddler and Zak Foulkes added 81 for the third wicket.

Foulkes was out for 43, quickly followed by Fiddler (69), before Matt Taaffe and Tom Jefferson put on another 40.

Jefferson fell for 13, followed by Taaffe (36), as wickets fell cheaply towards the end of the innings.

The Spring View reply saw them all out for 185, Foulkes dominating with the ball by claiming figures of 4-7 from 10 overs.

Taaffe also chipped in with 3-33 after Muhammad Ashraf (26) and Suleman Khan (57) added 70 for the third wicket.