This weekend promises to be a pivotal one in league and cup for the Fylde coast’s cricket clubs.

Silverware is on offer on Sunday, when Thornton Cleveleys and Morecambe meet at Carnforth CC in the final of this year’s Meyler Cup.

That comes 24 hours after TC and Great Eccleston continue their pursuit of Barrow, the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division leaders.

There is also a double-header for clubs in the Northern Premier Cricket League, notably Sunday’s derby day at St Annes where leaders Fleetwood are the visitors.

Blackpool will be without professional Shivam Chaudhary for the rest of the season Picture: Michelle Adamson

It’s also a key weekend for Blackpool in their attempt to gatecrash the top four after defeat at Leyland last Saturday.

They sit eighth in the table, 14 points behind fourth-placed Netherfield who visit Stanley Park tomorrow before Kendal, in fifth, make the journey on Sunday.

Blackpool won at Kendal in last Sunday’s 40-Over Cup semi-final and skipper Paul Danson has readied his squad for a big weekend.

“They are two massive matches in the context of the season,” said Danson, who misses both games and will have to keep up with matters from afar.

“We have a chance to try and put pressure on those teams around us before we go to Fleetwood the following weekend.

“We beat Kendal pretty convincingly last weekend in the cup, but the top four was the minimum we wanted this season.

“We’ve won the T20 and we’re in the 40-Over Cup final but the league is the ultimate prize.

“The weather hasn’t helped us, I think we’ve had six abandonments, but we’ve still got a little glimmer on the horizon.”

Blackpool will be without professional Shivam Chaudhary for the remainder of the season after he was called back to India.

However, former Lancashire fast bowler Richard Gleeson will be available for Sunday’s game with Kendal.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Netherfield, Garstang v St Annes, Settle v Fleetwood.

Liverpool and District Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Spring View.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Penrith v Great Eccleston, Thornton Cleveleys v Vernon Carus.

Division 1A (1pm): BAC/EE Preston v Fylde, Kirkham and Wesham v Croston.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Kendal, St Annes v Fleetwood.

Meyler Cup Final (1.30pm): Thornton Cleveleys v Morecambe (at Carnforth CC).