Blackpool and Fleetwood will meet in the Northern Premier Cricket League’s 40-Over Cup final after semi-final victories on Sunday.

Fleetwood secured their final place with a seven-run defeat of Leyland at Broadwater.

Fleetwood posted 215-8 as wicketkeeper Harry McAleer led the way with 53 and opener Tom King made 42.

Leyland fell just short at 208-9, despite Karl Cross’ opening 53 and Ben Baker’s unbeaten 44.

Andrew Needham was Blackpool's top scorer in their 40-Over Cup semi-final victory at Kendal on Sunday Picture: Michelle Adamson

Blackpool were victorious thanks to a seven-wicket win at Kendal.

The hosts batted first and recovered from 40-4 to reach 196-5, Bradley Earl making 104 in adding 149 for the fifth wicket with skipper Chris Miller (37 not out).

Nevertheless, Blackpool reached their target in making 199-3 from 35.1 overs with Andrew Needham (75) top-scoring.

Those wins came 24 hours after both clubs were beaten in their respective league matches.

Fleetwood suffered back-to-back defeats to Garstang, having previously lost only once all season.

They went down by 22 runs on Saturday, when Imran Butt scored 59 in Garstang’s 177 and Matt Siddall took 4-36 from 15 overs.

Ian Walling chipped in with a valuable late 28 and then claimed 6-46 from 15 overs as Fleetwood were removed for 155 despite Jeremy Davies’ 64 and professional Vathsal Govind’s 35.

Fleetwood’s lead over second-placed Leyland has been cut to 16 points after they saw off Blackpool by 21 runs.

After choosing to bat first, Leyland completed their 50 overs on 178-7.

Blackpool had enjoyed early success in reducing their hosts to 50-3, Matt Grindley (2-21) removing James Critchley (2) and Cross (25) while Jamie Thomson also sent back Ross Bretherton (0).

Zak Willox (54) fell to Josh Boyne after a stand of 57 with Andrew Makinson, who finished 50 not out.

Thomson also dismissed Jacob Wright (22) and James Rounding (18) in taking 3-52, while Boyne (2-51) also accounted for Iain Critchley (2).

Blackpool’s reply saw them all out for 157 with three overs remaining.

Wickets fell at regular intervals as a number of Blackpool batters made starts without converting them into something more substantial.

Seven made it into double figures, led by Boyne (41), as Critchley claimed 4-21 and Bretherton 4-29.

St Annes, however, picked up a third win of the season as they defeated a Kendal team which started the day in fourth place.

Kendal had opted to bat first at Vernon Road and slumped from 132-3 to 141 all out inside 32 overs.

Evan Williams (29), Freddie Fallows (55) and Sam Dutton (12) had fallen before the dismissal of Earl (7) began their collapse.

Yohan De Silva and Lukman Vahaluwala ran their way through the remainder of the card.

De Silva led the way, finishing with 5-59, while Vahaluwala claimed 4-37 and Mitch Bolus 1-44.

St Annes took victory by reaching 145-7 with two balls left in the 45th over.

Nathan Armstrong (20) had already been dismissed before the wickets of Vahaluwala (5) and De Silva (18) meant 51-1 became 55-3.

Luke Jardine joined skipper Nathan Bolus for a stand worth 31 before the captain was out for 16.

He fell to Louis Backhouse, who also removed Christopher Wilson (4), Joe Hayton (0) and Tom Bradley (14) in taking 4-23.

Bradley’s exit left St Annes 128-7 but Ryan Birkman (11 not out) and Jardine (41 not out) were able to take them across the line for maximum points.

Lytham had to settle for a draw in their Liverpool and District Competition First Division match at second-bottom St Helens Town.

Having asked their hosts to bat first, Lytham saw them declare on 162-6 after 48.3 overs.

That was a good recovery after Jack Saunders (2-36) and Ed Fiddler (2-27) had reduced them to 54-4.

However, Harry Rigby and skipper David Gaskell put on 50 before the latter fell to Matthew Wood (1-43) for 36.

Jonny Hine dominated a stand of 47 with Rigby, hitting five fours and three sixes as he made 41 from 17 balls.

He fell to Lytham captain Matt Taaffe (1-6) as Rigby was 53 not out at the close.

Lytham’s reply ended with them on 146-6 after 37 overs.

Fiddler (0), Wood (6), Guy Roberts (5) and Zak Foulkes (16) were all out as they were reduced to 39-4.

Taaffe and Tom Jefferson added 69 before the latter fell for 30, followed three runs later by Myles Child (2).

TJ Bailey (22 not out) joined Taaffe for an unbroken stand of 35 as the captain finished 55 not out.

Second-placed Thornton Cleveleys won by 37 runs at Carnforth in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

The visitors posted 175-9, Rian Barnard and Cameron Chisholm both scoring 44, then dismissed Carnforth for 138 as Mohammed Tauqir took 5-49.

TC still trail leaders Barrow by 15 points, with Great Eccleston another three adrift after they swept aside Torrisholme by 165 runs.

Mohammed Fazil’s 108 underpinned Great Ecc’s 241-9 before Torrisholme were all out for 76 as Jim Procter took 6-8.

Fylde remain third in division 1A thanks to a 93-run victory against Standish.

Will Smith (52) and Theo Smith (49) top-scored in Fylde’s 194-8, Richard Thomas (5-12) and Dan Smith (4-14) then helping to dismiss the visitors for 101.

Kirkham and Wesham lost by five wickets in their game at second-placed Morecambe.

Batting first, K&W were dismissed for 205 as Theo Cunliffe made 67 and Liam Castellas 46 not out.

Morecambe replied with 206-5 inside 34 overs as Thinus Gouws hit 17 fours and five sixes in a 56-ball 108.