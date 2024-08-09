Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Matt Taaffe hopes Lytham CC can make the most of professional Zak Foulkes before his stay comes to an earlier end than planned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old New Zealand T20 international only has a handful of matches left with the Liverpool and District Competition club because of commitments elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foulkes, who made 90 not out in Lytham’s draw against Orrell Red Triangle last weekend, was picked up by Birmingham Bears at the end of June for the remainder of their Vitality Blast campaign.

Lytham’s captain explained: “We’ve only got another four games with him before he goes back to Birmingham.

Lytham's professional Zak Foulkes Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

“He played for them in the Blast and they’ve reached the quarter-final (against Gloucestershire on September 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been cleared by New Zealand Cricket to stay with them until mid-September, so he can play in Finals Day if they get there – but he won’t be available to play club cricket.

“We always knew the first-class counties were sniffing around him, we knew that from the off, but it did catch us a little bit cold when they came in.”

Coming into 2024, Foulkes had a lot to live up to following the displays of Avinash Yadav, Akash Vashisht and Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, his predecessors as Lytham professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four have starred for the club though, as Taaffe outlined, those performances can prove a double-edged sword.

He said: “If you look at our previous four overseas players, they have been ridiculous to be honest.

“They have dominated but I guess that’s one bad thing about having really good professionals, where it can catch you out in terms of other clubs taking them on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, at the same time, that’s given other lads from the second team opportunities to play first-team cricket and get exposure, which will only benefit them in the long run.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Garstang, Leyland v Blackpool, St Annes v Kendal.

Liverpool and District Competition First Division (12pm): St Helens Town v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Carnforth v Thornton Cleveleys, Great Eccleston v Torrisholme.

Division 1A (1pm): Fylde v Standish, Morecambe v Kirkham and Wesham.