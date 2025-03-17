Fylde RFC defeated Hull when they met at the Woodlands in National Two North Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde picked up another win at the Woodlands on Saturday as the sun begins to set on their National Two North season.

Facing an immensely physical side, Fylde saw their visitors dominate possession in the home 22 for the opening 10 minutes.

While that pressure did not culminate in a try, they still went ahead with a penalty from Fynlay Hobson.

Fylde had to bounce back and did so when an attacking lineout resulted in Jordan Dorrington darting over, with Will Hunt’s conversion putting them 7-3 in front.

They extended that lead a minute later after Hull’s restart was gathered well and the ball was shifted out to the rapid Freddie Reader.

He broke the defensive line and timed the offload beautifully for Ben Turner to fly over and score Fylde’s second try in as many minutes, giving them a 14-3 lead after 15 minutes.

Fylde then saw Hunt yellow-carded after numerous penalties deep in their 22, creating some confusion as to who would be taking the goalline dropout.

It was Reader who took the first kick, but a lack of length gave Hull a real chance which culminated in yet another goalline drop.

This time around, a shallow miskick by a forward was intended to find a Fylde player, but had the opposite effect which enabled Hull’s Harry Dawkins to dive over in the corner.

The hosts replied instantly as Greg Morgan, on as a replacement for the injured Mike Walton, picked up on a loose ball and found Lewis Quinn.

He made more than 30 metres before David Fairbrother finished off the job and, with Hunt in the sinbin, Reader drop-kicked the conversion.

Fylde were in again on the brink of half-time, Ben Gould breaking for the line to touch down but appearing – from distance – to have spilled the ball in the process.

The referee, after consulting with an assistant, judged that the ball was grounded and the returning Hunt converted to make it 28-8 at half-time.

Some superb tackling prevented Quinn from scoring after a rather stale opening 15 minutes of the second half.

Then, at the 55-minute mark, the referee reached for his pocket for the first time in the half by handing a yellow card to Dorrington.

Fylde pushed as Morgan produced yet another super carry and released Fairbrother for a second try, which put the game out of Hull’s reach at 35-8.

That didn’t mean the final stages would be without drama as Hull fly-half Harrison Astley was carded with 10 to go.

They were still able to cross moments later as Hobson reached into the corner after Dorrington was given a second yellow for multiple penalties.

Fylde were then reduced to even fewer players as tensions began to flare, thanks largely to a vast amount of late injuries and a second yellow card for Hunt.

While it was a rough ending for the hosts, they had battled through for another bonus-point victory at home despite being battered and bruised in the process.

Fylde RFC: Rudkin, Williamson, Altham, Garrod, Walton, Quinn, Harrison, Fairbrother, Gould, Hunt, Lanigan, Forster, Reader, Turner, Dorrington. Replacements: King, Parker, Bowker, Smith, Morgan.

Hull: Major, Jobling, Bairstow, Addy, Regardsoe, Brankley, Uriburu-Gray, Latu, Barratt, Astley, Dawkins, Halaifonua, Faraimo, Boardman, Hobson. Replacements: Beech, Taylor, McCormack, Wrigglesworth, Warburton.