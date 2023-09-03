News you can trust since 1873
Fylde RFC 26 Sheffield Tigers 26: Spoils shared on the opening day

Fylde had to settle for a draw with Sheffield Tigers at the Woodlands on National Two North’s opening day.
By Stuart McCracken
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 16:23 BST

Having trailed 19-7 at half-time, three second-half tries put Fylde into the lead with 15 minutes remaining but they were unable to hold out as the Tigers levelled proceedings.

The visitors took the lead when Louis Townsend’s break got them into Fylde’s 22, where Adam Lanigan was adjudged to have deliberately knocked on the ball to prevent a try in the corner.

Instead, the Tigers were awarded a penalty try and Lanigan a yellow card.

Fylde drew with Sheffield Tigers at the Woodlands on Saturday Picture: Michelle AdamsonFylde drew with Sheffield Tigers at the Woodlands on Saturday Picture: Michelle Adamson
Fylde responded on 12 minutes when Tom Carleton’s hit on Will Baker dislodged the ball and Tom Forster, who had kicked it in behind, regained possession to score their first try of the season.

The Tigers won multiple scrum penalties and spurned a chance to retake the lead when they had an overlap down the right but sent out an inaccurate pass.

However, a second try came moments later when they benefited from a misfiring Fylde lineout, enabling Will Archer to cross with Mark Ireland adding the conversion.

Their third score came six minutes afterwards when a scrum, which was dominant throughout, ended with Josh Redfern touching down as the Tigers led by 12 at half-time.

Four minutes after the interval, Fylde scored a second try as Alex Clayton earned a penalty from which Valu Tanē Bentley powered over.

Fylde then levelled up the game when David Fairbrother was found at the tail of the lineout, where he gave possession to the backline.

They quickly got it out to Ben Turner, who ran in for an easy finish with Clayton converting from a tough angle.

After wasting a three-on-one opportunity, Fylde secured a bonus point as Clayton stretched out to score and slotted over the extras to put them 26-19 in front.

The Tigers responded seven minutes later, Redfern with his second try and Ireland converting to set up a tense last 10 minutes, which ended with honours even.

Fylde RFC: Dorrington, Turner, Carleton, Forster, Lanigan, Clayton, Gould, Bowker, Gregory, Lewis, Ashcroft, Hall-Lyon, Robinson, Bentley, Harrison. Replacements: Hulme, Parker, Garrod, Cadley, Fairbrother.

Sheffield Tigers: Baker, Norman, Broadley, Goatley, Taylor, Ireland, Holmes, Bennett, Archer, Simmons, Cartwright, Fitzsimons, Anderson, Townsend, Redfern. Replacements: Bingham, Wallace, Scott, Awoko, Wager.

