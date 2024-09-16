Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde picked up their first win of the season on Saturday when they welcomed Preston Grasshoppers to the Woodlands for their opening home match of the National Two North campaign.

Early pressure saw Fylde score after only five minutes as Matt Garrod went over from close range.

Lucas Atherton narrowly missed the conversion but Fylde maintained their pressure, pinning Preston into their own half for much of the opening 20 minutes.

A yellow card for Preston lock Ally Murray far from helped the visitors and Fylde’s lead was doubled when captain Toby Harrison forced the ball over the line, deep in the corner.

Fylde RFC met Preston Grasshoppers at the Woodlands on Saturday Picture: Michelle Adamson

Former Fylde favourite Greg Smith landed a penalty from just outside the 22, only for the home team to secure possession from an aggressive kick-off.

That enabled them to score a third try, Lewis Quinn touching down from the back of a maul on the left-hand side.

The only hiccup was Atherton being unable to convert, meaning Fylde’s lead stood at 15-3.

They were left to rue those missed points as, just before half-time, they were caught out by the visitors’ trademark rolling maul off an attacking lineout.

A few phases later and Harry Holden went over for an unconverted try, meaning Fylde had a 15-8 lead as they headed for the break.

Hoppers then picked up where they left off in the first half as Fylde misjudged a kick, allowing it to bounce.

That saw Owain Williams break down the touchline and feed the supporting Sammy Russell, who plunged over for the try which brought Hoppers back to within two points at 15-13.

Preston were a different animal in the second half and, when a penalty was won near the Fylde 22, the result was inevitable.

A kick into the corner and a rolling maul ended with Holden scoring his second try and Smith’s conversion making it 20-13.

Fylde’s poor start to the half worsened when the returning David Fairbrother was sinbinned for a high tackle; the beginning of a rather busy period for referee Sam Yates.

High tackles were a constant theme for the remainder of the match as Hoppers replacement Marc Maher saw yellow, allowing Fylde to grow back into the game.

They began to break both the Hoppers’ discipline and resolve, seeing Smith sinbinned with three minutes left before a second yellow for foul play saw Murray sent off.

With the clock rapidly ticking down, the ball reached Jordan Dorrington off the back of a scrum and he put the ball down between the posts.

Though Hoppers believed he had knocked on before grounding, the officials had none of it and fly-half Patrick Bishop slotted over the conversion to restore Fylde’s advantage.

All they needed to do afterwards was retain possession through a few phases to see out a truly nailbiting encounter and pick up five points for their efforts.

Fylde RFC: Atherton (Forster 64), Turner, J Dorrington, Stott, Reade, Bishop, Gould, Bowker, Williamson, Altham (Trippier 41), Morgan (Quinn 64), Garrod, Quinn (B Dorrington 41), T Harrison, Walton (Fairbrother 31). Non-playing replacement: Rudkin.

Preston Grasshoppers: Brown (M Maher 57), O Williams, J Maher, Russell, Lightowler (Spence 40), Smith, J Harrison, W Williams (Guest 65), Holden, Guest (Ashdown 28), Murray, Norrington (Wilkinson 49), O’Ryan (Procter 28), Willetts (O’Ryan 61, Willetts 74), Richardson.