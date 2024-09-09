A revamped Fylde RFC squad suffered defeat on day one of the new National Two North campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facing a Sheffield team that finished third last season, Fylde endured a torrid first half-hour of near constant defending as they conceded three tries and had two yellow cards in trailing 21-0.

Things started badly for Fylde when, from the kick-off, Sam Parker took a heavy knock after getting in the way of Sheffield’s Ryan Burrows and was unable to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde captain Toby Harrison was yellow-carded on six minutes for what was deemed a high hit before they went behind seven minutes later.

Fylde RFC's players were beaten at Sheffield in National Two North Picture: Fylde RFC

Sheffield pinched a scrum against the head and, although the charging Burrows was hauled down just short of the line, the ball was moved wide and Will Smith touched down with Elliott Fisher converting.

Leading 7-0, Sheffield continued to exert a stranglehold on the game but Fylde’s defence showed its mettle, particularly close to the line.

The pressure told, however, as Lewis Quinn picked up a yellow card on 26 minutes before Burrow went over three minutes later and Fisher converted to make it 14-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde finally managed to get some sustained possession, working their way into the opposition half where a pass cannoned off a shoulder.

It was quickly recycled by Sheffield, who capitalised with Smith going over for a second try and Fisher’s conversion making it 21-0.

To Fylde’s credit, they gathered themselves and made their next meaningful possession pay as Greg Morgan’s fine offload gave Ben Turner enough space to score on 36 minutes.

However, last season’s habit of conceding not long after scoring returned when, in possession, they opted to chip over rather than keep the ball in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield snuffed out the kick and quickly turned defence into attack, Chris Hooper finishing off a long-range try for a 26-5 lead at the break.

After weathering some early second-half pressure, Fylde gained their first real sustained toehold on 53 minutes.

Having kicked a penalty to touch, Fylde executed the catch and drive and put Matt Garrod over for a try converted by Lucas Atherton.

Trailing 26-12, Fylde’s Achilles heel struck again four minutes later when Jack Dawson crossed for Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back came Fylde as Freddie Reader scorched through to score and Atherton’s conversion made it 31-19 on 63 minutes.

Nevertheless, Sheffield wrestled back the initiative and widened the gap again as Will Burden crashed over and Callum Posa converted for a 38-19 lead with five minutes remaining.

In that time, Fylde did their best to create one more try and take home a losing bonus point but it wasn’t to be.

With the last play of the game, Reader chipped over the top and dived for the touchdown but the officials decided it wasn’t clear who got there first and the chance was gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant that Sheffield finished the day with five points as the Fylde players left empty-handed.

Sheffield: Castledine, Dawson, Smith, Burden, Hooper, Posa, Fisher (Drennan 51), Lonsdale (Hicklin 75), Campbell (Hughes 58), Hicklin (Rogers 49), Crapper (Castleton 63), Parsons, Fawdry, Hignell (Adcock 49), Burrows.

Fylde RFC: Atherton, Reader, J Dorrington (Forster 60), Stott, Turner, Bishop, Gaughan, Harrison, Walton, Quinn, Morgan (B Dorrington 40), Garrod (Morgan 75), Trippier, Parker (King 2, Rudkin 51), Bowker.