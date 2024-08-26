Fylde RFC 17 Blackburn 10: Close encounter goes Fylde's way
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Blackburn dominated the first half and took the lead on eight minutes through a Tom Mayo try down the right.
The visitors’ forwards rampaged around – and through – some indeterminate Fylde tackling, while the home side’s handling was also fallible.
Fylde hit back in the 15th minute through a typical piece of opportunism from winger Freddie Reader.
He tidied up the ball on halfway before chipping over a startled Blackburn defence and racing through to get the touchdown.
Finally getting into their stride, Fylde attacked dangerously down the right but a wide pass was anticipated by Blackburn’s Nathan George, who intercepted and raced from halfway to score.
Two yellow cards to Fylde players just before half-time didn’t help their cause as Blackburn held a deserved 10-5 lead at the break.
Fylde plugged away in the second half and, back to 15 players, sought an equalising score.
Again, it was Reader who lit the fuse, weaving his way around a number of defenders before sending the ball out to flanker Lewis Quinn.
He raced clear along the touchline and finished off in style to level the scores at 10-10.
Fylde pressured the visitors’ defence in the final 15 minutes, earning a succession of penalties.
That pressure eventually told as Greg Morgan forced his way over, followed by Lucas Atherton adding the afternoon’s only successful kick at goal to complete the scoring.