​Fylde finished on a winning note in Vitality Women’s Conference North, beating Harrogate 3-1 at Mill Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They got off to a bright start, creating numerous goalscoring opportunities, and the visitors were fortunate to find themselves only one goal down after the first quarter.

Fylde 2 ended their North West Women's League season with a win

The familiar pattern of failing to convert chances continued and Fylde paid the price as a goal on the rebound left Harrogate level at half-time.

Fylde soon restored their lead, though, Hannah Cook finding the net from a penalty corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts did give the ball away too often in the second half, though the North Yorkshire side were unable to punish them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory was sealed with a late goal-of-the-season contender as a lovely passing move ended with Cook converting Keira Tomes’ cross at the back post. Cook was named player of the match for her brace and assist.

The second half of the season was tough but Fylde can be pleased with this victory and a fifth-placed finish.

Fylde 2 finished third in North West Division One after a 7-3 victory away to bottom club Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sun shone and Fylde applied pressure from the off, Emma Savidge opening the scoring.

This lit a fire in Fylde bellies and EJ Dunkerley doubled the lead with a straight strike from a short corner, then Chelsea Atkinson made it 3-0 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde switched play well as Frankie Margerison fired the fourth within five minutes of the restart.

The hosts pulled two goals back from short corners but Fylde only came back stronger with Atkinson’s second and a Lisa Perry goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Risdale and Abi Johnson made some amazing runs and Sally Livesey scored the seventh from a short corner.

Clitheroe scored from a last-minute penalty flick but this was a sterling Fylde effort to end a season of hard work.

Second-bottom Fylde 4 couldn’t bow out of NW Three North (Central) on a high, beaten 1-0 away to Lancaster 2 despite excellent debuts from Tilly Tomlinson and Issy Gun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final men’s match of 2022/23 saw Fylde 2 defeated 9-0 away to NW Four North champions Leyland and Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde were far from full strength, had only one substitute and were six down by half-time.

They showed plenty of fight and made forays forward in the second half but couldn’t beat an outstanding keeper.

James Dobson stepped into a defensive role admirably but player of the match for Fylde, who finish in sixth spot, was midfielder Luke Hitchin.