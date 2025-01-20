Fylde Hockey Club's second team puts the pressure on promotion hopefuls
Fylde 2 remained third in North West Women’s Division One after a 1-0 victory at Carlisle’s firsts last weekend.
Keira Tomes scored the winner, keeping Fylde in third place and one point behind Formby who are in the second promotion spot.
North West Women’s Division Two North saw Fylde 3 lose 4-2 to Southport 1 on Saturday.
After a good start, Fylde fell behind to a strike from the top of the D before Southport scored again to lead 2-0 at half-time.
Charlotte Lavin pulled one back early in the second half, only for Southport to net two further goals.
Emily Greenwood scored the second for Fylde, who then lost 2-0 in a rearranged game against Ulverston 1 on Sunday.
Ulverston attacked from the start and scored inside the first 10 minutes.
Despite continually breaking through and having a number of shots at goal, Fylde were unable to find the net.
Fylde 4 lost 3-2 against Pendle Forest 2 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).
Pendle Forest took the initiative in the first half, leading 1-0 at half-time after which they scored twice more to extend their lead.
However, Fylde refused to give up and pulled two goals back as Lola Cooper and Abigail Wensley found the net.
Fylde pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Pendle Forest held on to secure the win.
North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) brought a 2-0 win for Fylde 5 against Garstang 4.
After a goalless first half, Fylde took the lead through Gabriella Hopley-Sherratt before Nikki Richmond ensured victory late on.
Last Tuesday saw Fylde 1 beat Leyland and Chorley Development 4-0 in North West Men’s Division Four North.
Despite being the stronger team, Fylde failed to impose themselves until late in the first half when Martin Hayes broke the deadlock.
Oli Adewale made it 2-0 just before the break, scoring after Luke Hitchen’s reverse stick shot had rebounded off the post.
Fylde were much better in the second half, which saw man of the match Fin Taylor score two superb solo goals to wrap up victory.