Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team ran out 4-1 winners against Didsbury Northern in their Women’s Conference North meeting last weekend.

Rebecca Worthington scored twice in the first half, after which there were further goals from Megan Wildish and Nicola Kellett.

There was also victory for Fylde 2, who beat Formby 1 3-1 in North West Women’s Division One.

After a nervous start from both sides, Fylde settled and dominated possession for a 15-minute spell without scoring.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' second team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Both teams sought to find an opener before Fylde took the lead with half-time approaching, Esther Thomson breaking the deadlock.

The second half saw further Fylde attempts go wide before Formby equalised with a flick over Michelle Longton.

Fylde retook the lead through Natalie Smith, who then scored her second to wrap up victory.

Elsewhere, player unavailability meant the fourths conceded their North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) match at Windermere 1, who were awarded a 5-0 win.

Fylde 5 had a 9-1 win over Brookfield 2 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

Quickly settling into their rhythm, Fylde opened the scoring with Evie Dunne’s first of the season.

That was followed by Sara Tomlinson also getting off the mark for the campaign as Fylde attacked well.

Hollie Bailey marked her debut appearance with a quick hat-trick before half-time, after which she scored a fourth.

Hollie Guthrie then scored back-to-back goals and Aimee Jennings completed Fylde’s tally before Brookfield scored a good goal in the dying minutes.

North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) saw Fylde 6 Development win 7-0 at Leyland and Chorley Development.

Alys Williams and Jess Grice excelled in midfield roles, scoring a goal apiece as did the front trio of Jasmine Stirrup, Ellie Hope and Zoe Kirkham.

Keeper Emily Byers played outfield in the second half and, two goals later, proved her flexibility alongside fellow keeper Alice Bishop.

Finally, North West Men’s Division Four North brought a 5-1 win for Fylde at Preston 6.

After a strong start, Fylde took the lead thanks to Luke Hitchen before Preston managed an equaliser.

Fylde began to rotate players as Phil Hope restored their lead before half-time.

Ollie Holmes made it 3-1 in the second half before Sam Asquith and Hitchen completed the scoring.