Last weekend’s wet weather meant a depleted fixture programme for Fylde Hockey Club’s various teams.

The ladies’ first team wasn’t in action as conditions forced the postponement of their Women’s Conference North match at Doncaster.

That was also the case in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) as the fifths should have visited Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern’s thirds.

Fylde 2 did play, drawing 1-1 at Winnington Park 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fourth team defeated Longridge Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

The deadlock was broken five minutes into the second half when a short corner and resulting scramble resulted in Holly Farquharson giving Fylde the lead.

Winnington Park responded, exploiting gaps and getting away shots at goal; pressure that ended with an equaliser.

There was a 3-1 defeat for Fylde 3 against Lytham St Annes 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

Fylde took the lead when Anna Vavoso’s cross was converted at the back post by Emily Greenwood.

Lytham equalised before half-time, after which they scored twice more despite Fylde having more of the possession.

Fylde 4 were victorious as they won 3-2 against Longridge 2 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).

Longridge took control early on, scoring within the first five minutes, and held that lead at half-time despite Fylde containing them inside their own half.

The second half saw Longridge double their advantage before Fylde pulled one back, Caroline Bell scoring from Megan Hartley-Smith’s cross.

With momentum shifting, Fylde levelled as Hartley-Smith passed to Lola Cooper and she tapped in to make it 2-2.

As time ticked down, Fylde won a short corner which Hartley-Smith converted from the top of the D to give them victory.

Finally, Fylde 1 drew 4-4 as they hosted Lancaster and Morecambe 1 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Having gone behind, Fylde began to attack upfield with Martin Hayes finding the bottom corner to equalise.

Oli Adewale then put Fylde ahead, only for Lancaster and Morecambe to score a penalty flick and make it 2-2 at half-time.

The second half was end-to-end as the visitors’ high press gave Fylde more space to attack.

A counter-attack put Lancaster and Morecambe ahead before Fylde levelled with Luke Hitchen’s screamer.

Nevertheless, the visitors retook the lead with 10 minutes left but Hayes ensured honours were even with his second goal.