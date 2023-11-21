Fylde Hockey Club had a fine weekend of league results with six wins and a draw on Saturday.

Fylde 1 won 1-0 at Timperley under the lights in Vitality Women’s Conference North.

After a goalless first half, the game remained level going into the final quarter when Flor Zappulla scored the winner.

North West Women’s Division One brought a 7-0 win for Fylde 2 at Lytham St Annes 1.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' second team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Amelia Hatton and Ruby Cosgrove gave them a 2-0 lead at half-time, after which Emma Savidge (2), Chelsea Atkinson and Lucy Wane made it 6-0.

The scoring was completed when quick thinking saw Savidge net again to complete her hat-trick.

Fylde 3 were 3-0 winners over Lancaster and Morecambe 1 in their North West Women’s Division Two North meeting.

Charlotte Lavin and Emily Greenwood netted in the first half before the latter scored again after the break.

North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw Fylde 4 beat Preston 3 1-0 through Lotti Mackay’s goal.

There was a 0-0 draw for Fylde 5 at Pendle Forest 3 in the same division.

Fylde 6 Development won 5-1 at Longridge Development in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Camilla Wyles scored twice on her debut with captain Bella Coupe-Carroll (2) and Jasmine Stirrup also on target.

Fylde Men’s North West Men’s Division Four North game saw them beat Garstang Development 3-2.

Having started well, Fylde lost Glenn Ridsdale and Tim van Rijn to injury before going a goal down.

They levelled through Phil Hope before taking the lead thanks to Luke Hitchen.

Garstang then equalised on the counter but Oliver van Rijn’s late goal gave Fylde victory.

However, there was a 6-0 defeat on Sunday for Fylde Mixed at Clitheroe Blackburn Northern in the England Hockey Mixed Tier One KO Championships.

They conceded twice in the first 15 minutes before four more goals came in the second half.

Fylde now enter the Tier Two Cup competition against other round one losers.

The U16 girls lost 6-2 at Bowdon Girls in Zone F of the Tier One Supra League.

Sunday’s Lancashire North Junior Tournament saw Fylde U8s win both of their games against Brookfields.