Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Wyles' goal earns victory in cup clash

By Peter Latimer
Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT
Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fourth team Photo: Fylde Hockey Clubplaceholder image
Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fourth team Photo: Fylde Hockey Club
A break from league games last weekend saw two Fylde Hockey Club teams in Women’s Lancashire Cup action instead.

There was a 1-0 win for Fylde 4 against Clitheroe Blackburn Northern 2 in their division three competition.

The victory was one that showcased their teamwork, discipline and determination from start to finish.

Fylde began the game with a solid defensive structure, absorbing early pressure while looking to build play from the back.

They came close to opening the scoring through Camilla Wyles, whose powerful reverse hit from the top of the D went narrowly over the bar.

However, she broke the deadlock with another brilliant reverse hit that flew past the keeper, having driven into the D after Aimee Jennings picked up a loose ball and played it forward.

Clitheroe Blackburn Northern pressed for an equaliser towards the end of the half, winning a short corner which was expertly defended by Evie Dunne with a block at the top of the D.

Fylde started the second half full of confidence, keeping possession well and maintaining control before Wyles came close again with a strike from outside the D that rebounded off the post.

Although Clitheroe Blackburn Northern earned another short corner late on, Izzie Thompson was quick to clear and maintained Fylde’s clean sheet.

Leah Richmond shot just wide before the final whistle confirmed a battling win.

Elsewhere, Fylde 2 lost on penalty flicks following a 3-3 draw in their grade two game against Preston 1.

Lydia Hayhurst (2) and Lucy Whiteside scored for Fylde, who had recovered from a 2-1 half-time deficit to lead 3-2 late on.

