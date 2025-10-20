Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Four-goal games for the first team

Fylde Hockey Club's men's first team beat Preston 7 10-0Photo: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team had contrasting fortunes from their back-to-back weekend matches in Women’s Conference North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both games finished 3-1, Fylde beating Durham University 2 on Saturday but losing to Newcastle University 1 the following day.

Jess Wharton, Rebecca Worthington and Lisa Perry scored against Durham, with Wharton also netting on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde 2 lost 2-0 against Lancaster and District 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

Having started slowly, Fylde fell behind after just 10 minutes and conceded again with half-time moments away.

There was a 4-2 win for Fylde 3 at Kendal 1 in their North West Women’s Division Two North match.

After a shaky opening 10 minutes, Fylde started to gain control and went 1-0 up when Natalie Smith found Sophia Melling, who scored again to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia John-Haslam put Fylde 3-0 up before a well-worked short corner saw Kendal find the goal.

Fylde were unfazed as Smith’s reverse flick restored their three-goal lead, though Kendal scored again with five minutes left.

North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) saw Fylde 4 draw 0-0 at Lancaster and District 3.

Fylde spent most of their time in the opposition half but a goal proved elusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) brought a 5-2 loss for Fylde 5 at Southport 2.

Southport broke the deadlock moments before half-time, followed by two further goals making it 3-0 at the break.

Bella Coupe Carroll and Kayt Rayner pulled two goals back but it was Southport who won a hard-fought game.

Fylde 6 Development beat Longridge Development 4-2 in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having trailed inside five minutes, Fylde levelled through Ruby Roberts before Esme Bradley put them ahead.

Imogen Todd made it 3-1 at half-time after which Longridge pulled one back, only for Julie Knowles to complete the scoring.

Five goals in each half saw Fylde 1 defeat Preston 7 10-0 in North West Open Men’s Division Four North.

Jay Mayne scored the first two before Sam Ayoma, Richard Clarke and Tim Van Rijn subsequently found the net.

Clarke made it 6-0 in the second half and Will Van Rijn scored twice, either side of the eighth goal from Simon Holt.

Harry Gordon completed the scoring to cap a great performance from the men.