Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Four-goal games for the first team
Both games finished 3-1, Fylde beating Durham University 2 on Saturday but losing to Newcastle University 1 the following day.
Jess Wharton, Rebecca Worthington and Lisa Perry scored against Durham, with Wharton also netting on the Sunday.
Fylde 2 lost 2-0 against Lancaster and District 1 in North West Women’s Division One.
Having started slowly, Fylde fell behind after just 10 minutes and conceded again with half-time moments away.
There was a 4-2 win for Fylde 3 at Kendal 1 in their North West Women’s Division Two North match.
After a shaky opening 10 minutes, Fylde started to gain control and went 1-0 up when Natalie Smith found Sophia Melling, who scored again to make it 2-0 at half-time.
Olivia John-Haslam put Fylde 3-0 up before a well-worked short corner saw Kendal find the goal.
Fylde were unfazed as Smith’s reverse flick restored their three-goal lead, though Kendal scored again with five minutes left.
North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) saw Fylde 4 draw 0-0 at Lancaster and District 3.
Fylde spent most of their time in the opposition half but a goal proved elusive.
North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) brought a 5-2 loss for Fylde 5 at Southport 2.
Southport broke the deadlock moments before half-time, followed by two further goals making it 3-0 at the break.
Bella Coupe Carroll and Kayt Rayner pulled two goals back but it was Southport who won a hard-fought game.
Fylde 6 Development beat Longridge Development 4-2 in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).
Having trailed inside five minutes, Fylde levelled through Ruby Roberts before Esme Bradley put them ahead.
Imogen Todd made it 3-1 at half-time after which Longridge pulled one back, only for Julie Knowles to complete the scoring.
Five goals in each half saw Fylde 1 defeat Preston 7 10-0 in North West Open Men’s Division Four North.
Jay Mayne scored the first two before Sam Ayoma, Richard Clarke and Tim Van Rijn subsequently found the net.
Clarke made it 6-0 in the second half and Will Van Rijn scored twice, either side of the eighth goal from Simon Holt.
Harry Gordon completed the scoring to cap a great performance from the men.