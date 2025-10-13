Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Seniors pegged back by their hosts
It was a game in which Fylde had led twice, with Jess Wharton putting them ahead in the first half from a penalty corner.
Sheffield levelled by half-time, only for Olivia Newman-Kirk to restore Fylde’s advantage before they were pegged back for a second time five minutes later.
The seconds lost 2-1 against Golborne and Prescot 1 in North West Women’s division one.
Fylde started strongly but Golborne and Prescot linked well between defence and midfield before finishing clinically to take a 1-0 lead.
Although Fylde began to make inroads, Golborne and Prescot’s defence stayed solid before a swift counter doubled their lead to make it 2-0 at the break.
Megan Wildish pulled one back in the second half but Fylde ran out of time in their push for an equaliser.
Fylde 3 stayed top of North West Women’s Division Two North after a 5-2 win at Penrith 1.
Having trailed 1-0 at half-time, Fylde levelled through Lydia Hayhurst before Natalie Smith put them ahead three minutes later.
Sophia Melling then made it 3-1 before Penrith halved their deficit, only for Megan Hartley-Smith and Lucy Whiteside to ensure Fylde’s victory.
North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) brought a 3-0 win for Fylde 4 over Chorley Phoenix 2.
Sara Tomlinson’s goal saw Fylde ahead at the break, after which she netted again with Sophia Taylor completing the scoring.
There was a 5-1 win for Fylde 5 over Preston 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central), highlighted by Eleanor Bullough’s hat-trick.
Fylde 6 Development also won, beating Clitheroe Blackburn Northern Development 3-1 in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).
Ruby Roberts and Carrena Leverton put them 2-0 in front before their opponents pulled one back.
However, Julie Knowles wrapped up victory with Fylde’s third goal.
Fylde 1 drew 2-2 at Kendal 2 in North West Open Men’s Division Four North.
Oli van Rijn gave them the lead from a short corner before Charlie Oliver’s deflected effort made it 2-0 at half-time.
However, Kendal scored twice in the second half to ensure honours were even.