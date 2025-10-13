Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Seniors pegged back by their hosts

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' third team Photo: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team drew 2-2 at Sheffield 1 in their Women’s Conference North match last weekend.

It was a game in which Fylde had led twice, with Jess Wharton putting them ahead in the first half from a penalty corner.

Sheffield levelled by half-time, only for Olivia Newman-Kirk to restore Fylde’s advantage before they were pegged back for a second time five minutes later.

The seconds lost 2-1 against Golborne and Prescot 1 in North West Women’s division one.

Fylde started strongly but Golborne and Prescot linked well between defence and midfield before finishing clinically to take a 1-0 lead.

Although Fylde began to make inroads, Golborne and Prescot’s defence stayed solid before a swift counter doubled their lead to make it 2-0 at the break.

Megan Wildish pulled one back in the second half but Fylde ran out of time in their push for an equaliser.

Fylde 3 stayed top of North West Women’s Division Two North after a 5-2 win at Penrith 1.

Having trailed 1-0 at half-time, Fylde levelled through Lydia Hayhurst before Natalie Smith put them ahead three minutes later.

Sophia Melling then made it 3-1 before Penrith halved their deficit, only for Megan Hartley-Smith and Lucy Whiteside to ensure Fylde’s victory.

North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) brought a 3-0 win for Fylde 4 over Chorley Phoenix 2.

Sara Tomlinson’s goal saw Fylde ahead at the break, after which she netted again with Sophia Taylor completing the scoring.

There was a 5-1 win for Fylde 5 over Preston 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central), highlighted by Eleanor Bullough’s hat-trick.

Fylde 6 Development also won, beating Clitheroe Blackburn Northern Development 3-1 in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Ruby Roberts and Carrena Leverton put them 2-0 in front before their opponents pulled one back.

However, Julie Knowles wrapped up victory with Fylde’s third goal.

Fylde 1 drew 2-2 at Kendal 2 in North West Open Men’s Division Four North.

Oli van Rijn gave them the lead from a short corner before Charlie Oliver’s deflected effort made it 2-0 at half-time.

However, Kendal scored twice in the second half to ensure honours were even.