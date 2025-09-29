Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Seniors suffer a narrow defeat on the road

Action from Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fourth team match with Clitheroe Blackburn Northern 2 Photo: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team saw a strong display go unrewarded as they lost 1-0 at Alderley Edge 1 in Women’s Conference North.

They started brightly, creating a couple of scoring chances, but the home team held firm before scoring the only goal on 28 minutes.

Fylde 2 won 4-2 at Preston 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

Both teams started strongly before Fylde opened the scoring with EJ Dunkerley’s goal following the game’s first short corner.

Preston equalised but it was Fylde who led at the break as Jasmine Smith made it 2-1.

Dawn Child extended that lead in the second half and although Preston pulled one back, Emma Savidge wrapped up victory in the final 10 minutes.

North West Women’s Division Two North saw Fylde 3 win 5-1 at Ulverston South Lakes 1.

They led on six minutes as Emily Byers converted Abbie Warburton’s pass before Olivia John-Haslam slotted home the second from a short corner.

Leading 2-0 at half-time, Fylde scored again through Byers two minutes into the second period.

Lydia Hayhurst then netted twice in five minutes before Ulverston pulled one back in the closing stages.

Fylde 4 lost 1-0 against Clitheroe Blackburn Northern 2 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).

They had several first-half penalty corners and Camilla Wyles’ penalty flick was saved before conceding the only goal five minutes into the second half.

Fylde 5 had a 9-1 win over Lancaster Nomads 2 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

Alyssa Woodman and Eleanor Bullough both scored hat-tricks with Mary-Kate Pardon-Gallagher, Sophia Appleyard and Niamh Smith also scoring.

Fylde 6 Development lost 2-1 to Leyland and Chorley 3 in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Poppy Benson handed Fylde a first-half lead but two short corner goals gave the visitors victory.

A depleted Fylde 1 squad beat Garstang Development 3-1 in North West Open Men’s Division Four North.

Garstang took the lead before a defensive mistake enabled Jay Mayne to equalise.

Mayne then flicked home a second goal as Fylde led at half-time, after which he completed his hat-trick.