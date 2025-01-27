Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A strong performance saw Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ second squad record a 2-1 win over Preston 1 in North West Women’s Division One last Saturday.

Fylde began confidently with Grace Tomlinson twice shooting wide in the early stages, while Preston were unable to beat Fylde keeper Michele Longton with their first effort.

Another opportunity came and went for Fylde before they scored twice in quick succession, both from short corners.

Dawn Child put them ahead on 19 minutes before Tomlinson scored three minutes later, giving them a deserved two-goal cushion.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' third team won at Kirkby Lonsdale Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Keira Tomes and Tomlinson tried to extend the lead further but it remained 2-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Fylde look to score again, Ruby Cosgrove hitting the post before Tomes, Izzy Malyon, Child and Tomlinson all missed opportunities.

Preston applied pressure in the last 10 minutes, which Fylde withstood until conceding in the dying seconds.

Fylde 3 picked up a 1-0 win at Kirkby Lonsdale in North West Women’s Division Two North.

They played some good hockey and opened the scoring through Abi Wensley towards the end of the first half.

Although Fylde were unable to capitalise upon the short corners that came their way, they were able to pick up a victory.

Fylde 4 drew 1-1 with Preston 2 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) thanks to a late equaliser.

A tightly-contested first half ended goalless before a Preston counter-attack gave them the lead on 40 minutes.

Fylde refused to back down, creating opportunities before levelling with five minutes remaining.

Fylde 5’s North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) match at Chorley Phoenix 2 was abandoned because of heavy hail.

North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) brought a 2-0 loss for Fylde 6 Development against Garstang Development.

Club history was made as Fylde, for the first time, fielded three sets of mothers and daughters: Heather Appleyard and Lauren; Clare Taylor and Sophia; and Michelle Finney and Emily.

Finally, there was a 3-1 win for Fylde 1 against Lytham St Annes 2 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Luke Hitchin scored with a reverse strike in the first five minutes before doubling his tally as Fylde led 2-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Lytham pull a goal back but Hitchin capped a man-of-the-match display with his hat-trick goal.