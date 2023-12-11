Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ second team were beaten 7-0 by an experienced Longridge 1 in North West Women’s Division One last weekend.

Fylde started off with 10 players, who were all committed to the game with non-stop running and tracking back from the first whistle.

Having gone behind, Fylde began to link passes and created a few chances which were narrowly missed.

After a few changes of positions at half-time, Fylde dominated for the first 10 minutes of the second period.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fourth team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Nevertheless, it was clear that legs were tiring by the end of the second half though Fylde’s players battled to the end.

Fylde 3 lost 2-1 at Ulverston 1 in a North West Women’s Division Two North match which saw them field a side containing call-ups from other teams.

A short corner led to Ulverston taking the lead but Fylde got back on terms before the break thanks to Sophia Murray’s dribble and shot.

The second half saw more promising play from Fylde, including a couple of short corners which went unconverted.

Then, with minutes to go, Ulverston managed to scramble the ball over the line for the winner.

Fylde 4 and 5 both featured in North West Women’s Division Four North.

The fourths were victorious, winning 2-0 at Lancaster 3 despite the grim conditions.

Hermione Edwards and Hollie Twose scored for Fylde as the game ended six minutes early because of floodlight issues.

The fifths lost 2-1 in their game at Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 3.

There were several chances at either end in a goalless first half, after which Sophia Melling’s dazzling run and strike put Fylde in front.

The hosts fought back, levelling from a short corner before capitalising on a moment of uncertainty and a deflected ball to score the winner.

Fylde Men lost 4-1 at Brookfield 1 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Having gone behind, Fylde levelled through Phil Hope by half-time before Brookfield scored three times in the second period.

Sunday saw Fylde Mixed beaten 16-0 by Timperley in the EH Mixed Tier 2 KO.