Half-term meant a weekend off for most Fylde Hockey Club teams, though there were two rearranged league games and three cup matches to be played.

Fylde 4 were unlucky to lose 2-1 against Brookfield 1 in their Division Three Lancashire Cup match.

Having led through Olivia Windows’ goal, Fylde dominated possession but could not score again despite multiple short corners.

It was Brookfield who took victory as they scored twice in the final 15 minutes.

Fylde Hockey Club's men saw their Lancashire Cup tie with Leyland and Chorley 2 go to penalties Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde 5 lost 3-1 at Chorley Phoenix 2 in a rearranged North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) match.

Chorley opened the scoring after a minute but Fylde regrouped to hold them back.

However, Chorley were then awarded a penalty stroke which Fylde keeper Emily Byers kept out.

A powerful strike saw Chorley two goals ahead at half-time, after which they extended their lead further.

Fylde didn’t give up and they pulled one back when Tilly Tomlinson tapped home.

Fylde Men faced Leyland and Chorley 2 in a North West Men’s Division Four North match previously postponed twice because of bad weather.

As the two clubs had also been drawn against each other in the Division Four Lancashire Cup, it was agreed that the result would be used for both competitions.

Fylde dominated the first half but only scored once, Oli Adewale slotting home after Fin Taylor’s fine dribbling and final pass.

Leyland managed to equalise before taking the lead after Phil Weir had blocked a shot from a short corner.

However, Fylde equalised from another short corner as Phil Hope found the bottom corner.

With neither team able to score again, it meant the league match finished 2-2.

The cup match, nevertheless, required penalty flicks and Fylde missed their last two in losing 4-3.

Sunday saw Fylde Mixed beaten 2-1 by Liverpool Sefton in the EH Mixed Tier 2 KO Championships.

Sefton had multiple short corners throughout the first half, scoring from one of them within 10 minutes.

Fylde equalised from one of their own, Megan Wildish striking and Hope deflecting it into the goal.

The second half saw Fylde defend heroically until Sefton scored the winner with five minutes left.