Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Ladies preserve pole position with thrilling win

By Peter Latimer
Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 15:06 BST
Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team maintained top spot in Women’s Conference North with a 3-2 win at Newcastle University 1.

They had a flying start, taking the lead through Nicky Kellett before sustained pressure brought Newcastle level.

Fine Fylde teamwork saw Jess Wharton restore their lead, only for Newcastle to equalise again from a short corner.

Then, as the match neared its conclusion, Megan Wildish scored the winner with a powerful, precise strike from another short corner.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies had a busy weekend Picture: Fylde Hockey Clubplaceholder image
Fylde Hockey Club's ladies had a busy weekend Picture: Fylde Hockey Club
placeholder image
Fylde 2 drew 1-1 with Lymm 1 when they met in North West Women’s Division One, Dawn Child with their goal.

There were back-to-back matches in North West Women’s Division Two North for Fylde 3, starting with a 5-2 win over Wigton 1 on Saturday.

Abbie Warburton put Fylde ahead and though Wigton got back on terms, Fylde led 2-1 at the break with Abbie Southern’s penalty flick.

The second half saw Anna Vavoso and Sophia Melling extend Fylde’s advantage before Wigton pulled one back.

Southern then completed the scoring with her second of the match on 55 minutes.

Sunday saw Fylde beaten 11-1 by Clitheroe Blackburn Northern 1 in a rearranged game.

Melling scored the goal for a Fylde team hit by a number of morning withdrawals.

Fylde 4 enjoyed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Leyland and Chorley 1 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).

Camilla Wyles scored twice as the scoreline was 2-2 at half-time, after which she completed her hat-trick to give Fylde victory.

North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw Fylde 5 win 1-0 at Preston 3.

Preston were in charge for the first 10 minutes before Fylde eventually got into the game as the first half ended goalless.

Fylde maintained their first-half energy and effort, scoring the winner through Gabriella Hopley-Sherratt.

Fylde 6 Development were 6-2 winners over Leyland and Chorley 2 in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Michelle Finney put Fylde ahead before Leyland and Chorley quickly replied.

Sophia Taylor added two more as Alyssa Woodman, Sadie Atkinson and Layla Oaks also scored with Fylde only conceding one further goal.

Elsewhere, Fylde Men lost 5-2 at South Lakes 1 in North West Men’s Division Four North as Phil Hope scored both of their goals.

