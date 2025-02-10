Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team maintained top spot in Women’s Conference North with a 3-2 win at Newcastle University 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had a flying start, taking the lead through Nicky Kellett before sustained pressure brought Newcastle level.

Fine Fylde teamwork saw Jess Wharton restore their lead, only for Newcastle to equalise again from a short corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, as the match neared its conclusion, Megan Wildish scored the winner with a powerful, precise strike from another short corner.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies had a busy weekend Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde 2 drew 1-1 with Lymm 1 when they met in North West Women’s Division One, Dawn Child with their goal.

There were back-to-back matches in North West Women’s Division Two North for Fylde 3, starting with a 5-2 win over Wigton 1 on Saturday.

Abbie Warburton put Fylde ahead and though Wigton got back on terms, Fylde led 2-1 at the break with Abbie Southern’s penalty flick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a

The second half saw Anna Vavoso and Sophia Melling extend Fylde’s advantage before Wigton pulled one back.

Southern then completed the scoring with her second of the match on 55 minutes.

Sunday saw Fylde beaten 11-1 by Clitheroe Blackburn Northern 1 in a rearranged game.

Melling scored the goal for a Fylde team hit by a number of morning withdrawals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde 4 enjoyed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Leyland and Chorley 1 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).

Camilla Wyles scored twice as the scoreline was 2-2 at half-time, after which she completed her hat-trick to give Fylde victory.

North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw Fylde 5 win 1-0 at Preston 3.

Preston were in charge for the first 10 minutes before Fylde eventually got into the game as the first half ended goalless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde maintained their first-half energy and effort, scoring the winner through Gabriella Hopley-Sherratt.

Fylde 6 Development were 6-2 winners over Leyland and Chorley 2 in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Michelle Finney put Fylde ahead before Leyland and Chorley quickly replied.

Sophia Taylor added two more as Alyssa Woodman, Sadie Atkinson and Layla Oaks also scored with Fylde only conceding one further goal.

Elsewhere, Fylde Men lost 5-2 at South Lakes 1 in North West Men’s Division Four North as Phil Hope scored both of their goals.