Fylde Hockey Club’s various teams had a packed weekend programme with matches being played on Saturday and Sunday.

The ladies’ firsts extended their lead in Women’s Conference North with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Whitley Bay and Tynemouth 1.

Nicky Kellett and Megan Wildish put Fylde 2-0 up before Whitley Bay and Tynemouth pulled one back from a penalty corner.

Fylde 2 won 8-0 at Brooklands Poynton 2 in North West Women’s Division One on Saturday as Keira Tomes, Isabelle Maylon and Dawn Child all scored twice, while Isabelle Mahon and Grace Tomlinson also netted.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team defeated Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

They played again on Sunday, drawing 1-1 against Golborne and Prescot 1.

Golborne and Prescot took the lead with 25 minutes gone before Fylde equalised five minutes from time through Frankie Margerison.

North West Women’s Division Two North saw a 7-1 loss for Fylde 3 at Penrith 1.

Penrith scored four first-half goals but Fylde had chances, pulling one back in the second period through Sophia Melling.

However, Penrith managed to score three more goals before the final whistle.

Fylde 4 lost 4-2 to Lancaster Nomads 1 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) on Sunday.

They fell behind inside five minutes before Hollie Whiteside and Abigail Wensley replied to put Fylde 2-1 up.

Lancaster fought back, making it 2-2 just before the break before their quality showed in the second half with two more goals.

Fylde 5 were 10-0 winners against Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) on Saturday.

A strong start saw Sophia Taylor, Evie Dunne and Nikki Richmond on target before Taylor scored twice more for a first-half hat-trick.

Taylor also managed a second-half hat-trick with Gabriella Hopley-Sherratt and Aimee Jennings also scoring.

They also played again on Sunday, drawing 2-2 at Southport 2.

Jennings and Alys Williams gave them a 2-0 lead at half-time, after which Southport scored twice to ensure a draw.

North West Men’s Division Four North saw Fylde 1 lose 5-2 to Preston 7.

Phil Hope gave Fylde the lead but two short corner goals saw them 2-1 behind at half-time.

Preston extended that lead before Luke Hitchen pulled one back, only for Preston to score twice more.